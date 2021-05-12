Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
Gilgamesh The River, 370 S. Main St., Suite A, Independence
Inspection Date: April 1
Score: 90 — Potentially food is not maintained at proper temperature, specifically squirt bottles of ranch and blue cheese dressing sitting on top of ice was between 65-66 degrees, should be 41 degrees or below.
Greece Lightning Express, 156 Catron St., Monmouth
Inspection Date: March 2
Score: 100 — no priority violations
Jacks Pub and Lotto, 423 East Main St., Monmouth
Inspection Date: March 8
Score: 97 — Food contact surfaces are not clean, specifically food prep cutting board not clean, with food stains on the surface.
Jade Terrace, 1450 Monmouth St., Independence
Inspection Date: March 8
Score: 100 — no priority violations
James2 Community Kitchen, 565 SE Lecreole, Dallas
Inspection Date: April 8
Score: 95 — Raw or ready to eat food not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically cartons of raw eggs on the same shelf as the ready to eat burrito shells and cheese in the Maxx cold reach in refrigerator
Score: 100 — no priority violations
Jersey Mikes, 555 Edgewater St. West Salem
Inspection Date: April 5
Score: 100 — no priority violations
KFC/A&W, 444 S. Pacific Highway, Monmouth
Inspection Date: March 18
Subway, 1554 NW Edgewater St., West Salem
Inspection Date: April 7
Score: 100 — no priority violations
Taqueria La Leona, 1080 Monmouth St., Independence
Inspection Date: March 24
Score: 95 — Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically small refrigerator unit is at 45 degrees, several items in unit (ham slices/beans) are at 45-50 degrees
The Sippery, 169 W. Main St., Monmouth
Inspection Date: March 30
Score: 100 — no priority violations
Urban Grange Coffee and Bakery Company, 1594 Edgewater St. #180, West Salem
Inspection Date: March 25
Score: 100 — no priority violations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.