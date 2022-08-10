INDEPENDENCE – A butterfly-and-moth hunt held by the Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC) recently included sightings of a surprising number of colorful winged insects – by a group of grateful local explorers. “We feel very fortunate that the LWC makes this possible,” said Jan Hearing.
“You get to learn and see new things,” said Roxanna Marvin.
Both women are from Monmouth, and they made the long and winding drive for the excursion to a farm outside Polk County for the experience. Several species “graced us with their presence,” ranging from butterflies like the Western Tiger Swallowtail to a variety of moths and dragonflies, said Suzanne Teller, LWC’s outreach coordinator (pictured).
The outing was led by Corvallis entomologist Dana Ross and assisted by Mallory Mead, a student at Oregon State University who is studying horticulture and entomology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.