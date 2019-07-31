On July 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., the Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle fatal crash near Grand Ronde.
The preliminary investigation revealed Rosa M. Mendez, 58, from Ventura, Calif., was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivan eastbound on Hwy 22. Additional family members were directly in front of the mini-van Rosa. The family members lost sight of the Chrysler and slowed down. The Chrysler came around a sharp right handed corner and Rosa lost control of the vehicle, driving across the westbound travel lane, into a westbound ditch and across a gravel/paved road, where she collided into a ditch. The right rear passenger, Eliza Munoz Esquivel, age 61, from Ventura, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 9-year-old male juvenile rear passenger was air ambulanced to Salem Hospital where he was later transported to a Portland area hospital. The other passengers, Maria Estella Lopez, 54, Isaias Lopez, 68, Romelia Munoz-Esquibel, 48, all from Ventura, were also ground-transported to Salem Hospital for their injuries.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
