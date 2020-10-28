Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — The Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission is putting out a call to artists to participate in Artists Sunday on Thanksgiving weekend — an online marketplace for artists.

Artists Sunday is a nation-wide effort meant to encourage shoppers to purchase artwork and hand-crafted items from individual artists as gifts on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“During COVID the Commission is excited to be listed as an official Artists Sunday community partner in order to provide a virtual opportunity for our local artists to share their work & contact information with others nationwide,” said Ellen Zook Osborn, chair of the commission.

Art is broadly defined, Osborn said.

“Rock painters, bakers, crafters, LEGO builders, artisans, magicians and makers are all encouraged to register,” she said.

There is no cost for artists to participate.

And while the city of Monmouth is the official community partner, Osborn said they “want to include the rural areas around us and ‘neighbors, so Independence, Dallas, etc.”

Artists who sign up receive an “Artists Sunday Toolkit,” which includes marketing materials.

They also will be listed in an online artists directory and may use the Artists Sunday logo, name and marketing materials.

“The fact that Artists Sunday now has a presence in every state affirms the commitment of the arts and business communities across the country to help working artists and creators not only make beautiful art, but also make a good living doing it,” said Christopher Sherman, founder of Artists Sunday, in a news release.

They’re hoping to raise awareness “that buying art as holiday gifts is a great way to give family and friends something heartfelt and meaningful.”

“One of the Commission’s 2020-21 goals is to further develop the vibrant art community of Monmouth by celebrating local artists and serving as a communication link with the greater community,” Osborn said. “We have a unique community — located in the heart of one of the nation’s great agricultural areas, our two-stoplight city also hosts a major university with students from around the world. We aim to celebrate our rural roots and global reach through the arts.”

For more information or to register as an artist, visit artistssunday.com/artists.

Local artists who want to be identified, but not sign up online for Artists Sunday can call Phyllis Bolman, city recorder to be added to the local artist list at 503-751-0145.

For more information or to find artists, visit artistssunday.com.