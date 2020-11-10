Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce asks for the public’s help in locating a missing … gnome.

Wizzle Tinkerfoot, who recently moved to Polk County with his family, set out to explore his new home on Saturday and has not returned.

Tinkerfoot’s wife, Sparklefingers Tinkerfoot and his son Wizzle II, are terribly, terribly worried about him. They filed a missing gnome’s report, but needs the community’s help.

Fortunately, Wizzle is a distinctive looking fellow, about seven inches — including his pointy hat — with a long, Santa-like beard, holding a red star (as gnomes do, naturally), and wearing a blue tunic and red shoes when last seen.

Can you help find this gnome? There’s a $500 reward if you can.

Really, there is a reward, if you can follow the clues that will be offered at 24 Polk County businesses and institutions in the “gnome hunt.” A new clue will be released every day starting today (Nov. 11) through Dec. 4. Your task is to follow those clues, and few extra posted on the visitors center Facebook page, to find Wizzle who is stranded somewhere in Dallas. Each location revealed in a clue, the first of which is in this story, will hand out a clue to the next location where you will find another clue and so on for 24 days.

Dallas Area Visitors Center Executive Director Shelly Jones said the hunt is a fun and socially distant way to celebrate the holidays in 2020. And it’s a warm-up to Dallas’ holiday kick off festivities on Dec. 5.

“It’s a way to engage the community safely, and get them excited for Miracle on Main Street: Gnome for the Holidays,” Jones said. “And we figured who couldn’t use a little extra cash this Christmas? It’s been a tough year.”

So, are you ready?

To being your search for little lost Wizzle start by visiting a place in Dallas that is located at an old mercantile next to a new building, that, when finished, will help those men and women that the country celebrates each year on this day.

Follow the search, and get more clues on Facebook at exploredallasoregon.