POLK COUNTY — It’s “business as usual” for the Roth’s Fresh Market as the Mid-Willamette Valley chain, with stores in Monmouth and West Salem, was acquired by the Canadian-owned Pattison Food Group.

The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks, subject to certain regulatory approval, according to a press release.

Roth’s Fresh Market’s leadership will transition from retiring President Michael Roth to Tim Jennings. Roth’s will continue to operate under its current name and with its current structure, with Jennings reporting to Ben Harrack, a senior vice president at the Pattison Food Group.

Roth’s Fresh Markets will continue to focus on its fresh offerings and operate with the same community-mindedness the company has shown since Herman C. Jochimsen and Orville N. Roth founded it on Aug. 5, 1962, in Silverton, Oregon.

Michael Roth is marking his retirement by donating $1 million allocated between three community organizations: the Salem Foundation, targeted to the mid-Willamette Valley and two community organizations in Silverton, the Silverton Area Community Aid and the Oregon Garden.

“Giving back to the community has always been a priority for the Roth family,” Roth said in the press release. “Like Roth’s, every company in the Pattison Food Group shares a culture that values philanthropy and being an active member of every community served — which was something that was very important to me. I know for sure that the team at Roth’s Fresh Markets is in great hands with the Pattison Food Group.”

Pattison Food Group companies include Save-On-Foods, Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer; Buy-Low Foods; Quality Foods; Choices Markets; and more than a dozen other retail food, drug and specialty banners. With nearly 300 retail locations and a wholesale division, the Pattison Food Group employs more than 30,000 people and will leverage synergies and shared services to help Roth’s Fresh Markets grow its business while preserving its people-first culture.

Pattison Food Group is owned by The Jim Pattison Group, which has been in business for more than 60 years, employs more than 51,000 people worldwide across a diverse portfolio of operating divisions spanning the automotive, advertising, media, agricultural equipment, food and beverage, entertainment, exporting, financial, real estate, and periodical distribution industries.

With annual sales of $12.7 billion (CAD), The Jim Pattison Group is guided by a commitment to integrity, growth, customer satisfaction and quality products and services.

“This is an exciting time for our company and our team members,” said the incoming President Tim Jennings. “It’s business as usual for Roth’s and all of our market directors and team members, and we will continue to focus on customer service and having the best fresh offering in every market we serve. I’ve developed a strong relationship with the folks at the Pattison Food Group, and I am confident that our culture, values and priorities are well aligned.”

In the transaction, The Food Partners served as strategic and financial advisor to Roth’s Fresh Markets.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Roth’s Fresh Markets to the family of companies at the Pattison Food Group,” said Darrell Jones, president of the Pattison Food Group. “Roth’s legacy of a customer-focused shopping experience with the best fresh offering in the market is something all Pattison Food Group companies share, and we are just so thrilled to have these fine folks join our team.”