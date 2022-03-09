Itemizer-Observer
About 40 members of the Polk County Republican Women’s Club March 3 at the Kingwood Bible Church in West Salem heard the latest campaign pitches from four candidates running for county and state offices and beyond to Washington, D.C.
Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten made good her promise to visit every corner of the state, at least twice, in her pursuit of the governor’s office. McQuisten gained national attention in 2021 after her city passed a resolution against COVID mandates that led the media to dub Baker City a “sanctuary city.” But rather than rehash her usual talking points about herself and campaign, she instead wanted to hear what was topmost on the minds of the attendees.
Her first question was what she knew about the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance’s efforts on the issue of homelessness. While McQuisten wasn’t able to comment specifically on the organization, she did get into the homeless issue, why it’s caused, what’s not working and what needs to happen.
“It’s a problem not just in the urban areas. It has spread all over the state. As a mayor, I can tell you it’s caused by Salem, it’s created by very poor legislation. Legislation on the books that prevents us from going in and handling the homeless situation like we need to do,” McQuisten said. “Ideally, we need our law enforcement to be able to go into these camps and say, ‘hey, what is going on with you, individually?’ Not just paint over it with one large brush stroke.”
McQuisten said the first part was overcoming and no longer allowing those who choose to live the homeless lifestyle. The second part is addressing mental health and addiction issues.
“There is a chunk of that population that would really like the help to get up and going if they had that appropriate help. And they really don’t. We’re tossing a housing first solution at these folks and that does not work. It puts someone with a mental health issue in a house,” she said.
Her rival on the campaign trail for the governor’s seat, Dr. Bud Pierce, also addressed the homeless issue. Pierce, an oncology specialist out of Salem, continued his run for governor after his wife, Selma, was killed in an automobile accident while out walking last year. Pierce said he prefers a solution homeless issue that combines the efforts of public and private sectors.
“We have to come down to having zero tolerance for people to suffer. In other words, it has to be solved. That involves taking them to a shelter that puts them through a program that addresses their mental health, drug or alcohol addiction, through public private associations,” Pierce explained. “If you don’t replace something with their addictions with something better, they’re going to go back.”
As a doctor, Pierce shared having to deal with tough situations, pointing to two most recent cancer patients. While one survived through multiple treatment options, including endless optimism, the other was in for her last treatment most likely before passing away.
“What that teaches you is when things are going bad, dig in and don’t leave,” Pierce said. “If elected as governor, that’s how I’ll look at it. There will be good days, there will be bad days, but I’ve been taught to stand in there and deal with it.”
Meanwhile, 6th Congressional District candidate Amy Ryan Courser used part of her time to get ahead of questions about why she isn’t running instead in the 5th District closer to her home.
“It was a tough decision to go from five to six. I had one of the closest races in the nation running for the 5th District (in 2020 against Kurt Schrader). Literally, I won Marion County, I won Polk County, I won Tillamook, Lincoln, Benton. I had a little challenge with Clackamas, but you can imagine,” Ryan Courser explained.
Ryan Courser, who served on the Keizer City Council from 2014-2019, added choosing to run again, this time in the 6th district, was a business decision for that’s where a majority of her supporters are.
“Nobody wants to take Kurt (Schrader) out more than I do. I think there are probably four congressional seats we will hold as Republicans in Oregon,” she said. “We’re already talking, uniting, communicating. I’m working closely with people in D.C. My husband and I are ready to be in D.C. to be your voice.”
Last to speak to the group was Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope, currently running unopposed for re-election to his fourth term. Pope said he is very proud of who the citizens are in Polk County what they represent. As the population approaches 88,000 people in this county, he fears predictions that the population is going to go through the roof over the next 20 years.
“I’m hopeful that does not happen, I don’t really think we have room for that kind of growth, and I know we don’t have the resources for it,” Pope explained.
Part of those resources comes from the citizenry to pay for services such as public safety. Pope explained one of his top issues is ensuring the levy system in place continues to be renewed to continue to pay for public safety in the county.
“I tell everyone internally at the county that you be careful what you ask for, what you demand, because we have a very fragile revenue model. If you rock the vote too hard raises and benefits and all those things, it will put us out of balance with a levy and we’ll lose. If we lose at the county level for a levy, we all lose,” Pope explained.
“I have zero problem standing up here any time to tell you why you should support this levy. We’re going to be going out here in another year or so to reup the levy,” he added. “It will be an increase, I don’t know exactly what the number will be, but there will be an increase from what we’re currently paying as citizens. It needs to be done every four or five years, and I’ll support anyone else that need to do that because for me, it’s a way to tell you where we’re at, how it’s working and here’s why it costs what it costs.”
