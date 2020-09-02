Itemizer-Observer staff report

POLK COUNTY — It will be a busy fall election season as races for city councils and mayors are crowded with candidates.

Ballots will be mailed out the week of Oct. 15 and the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 13.

Here are the candidates you will see on the ballot:

Dallas

Mayor: Brian Dalton, Nancy Adams, and Jim Robertson

City Council :Paul Trahan (incumbent); Kirsten Collins; Rodney Dunham; Kim Fitzgerald; Ken Woods, Jr. (incumbent); Zach Leigh; Tawnya Kreft; Brad Moreland; Casey Ocupe; Terry Crawford (incumbent); Debra Virden; Darcy Irving; and Kathryn Rhoades.

Falls City

Mayor: Jeremy Gordon and Jennifer Drill

City Council: Dennis Sickles (incumbent); T.J. Bailey (incumbent); Paul Dasso; Sean Dasso; and Amy Houghtaling.

Independence

Mayor: John McArdle and Jack Waddell

Position 3

Dawn Hedrick-Roden and Michael Hicks

Position 5

Sarah Jobe and Kelie McWilliams

Position 6

Kathy Martin-Willis and David Ramcharan

Monmouth

Mayor: Cecelia Koontz and Lisa Scheirman

Council: Darin Silbernagel; Adam Jefferson; John Oberst; Jason Branske; Jason Ridgeway; and Carol McKiel.

Polk County

Polk County Commissioner Position No. 1 Lyle Mordhorst (incumbent) and Danny Jaffer

Polk County Clerk: Valerie Unger

Polk County Sheriff: Mark Garton

Polk County Treasure: Steve Milligan