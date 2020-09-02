Itemizer-Observer staff report
POLK COUNTY — It will be a busy fall election season as races for city councils and mayors are crowded with candidates.
Ballots will be mailed out the week of Oct. 15 and the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 13.
Here are the candidates you will see on the ballot:
Dallas
Mayor: Brian Dalton, Nancy Adams, and Jim Robertson
City Council :Paul Trahan (incumbent); Kirsten Collins; Rodney Dunham; Kim Fitzgerald; Ken Woods, Jr. (incumbent); Zach Leigh; Tawnya Kreft; Brad Moreland; Casey Ocupe; Terry Crawford (incumbent); Debra Virden; Darcy Irving; and Kathryn Rhoades.
Falls City
Mayor: Jeremy Gordon and Jennifer Drill
City Council: Dennis Sickles (incumbent); T.J. Bailey (incumbent); Paul Dasso; Sean Dasso; and Amy Houghtaling.
Independence
Mayor: John McArdle and Jack Waddell
Position 3
Dawn Hedrick-Roden and Michael Hicks
Position 5
Sarah Jobe and Kelie McWilliams
Position 6
Kathy Martin-Willis and David Ramcharan
Monmouth
Mayor: Cecelia Koontz and Lisa Scheirman
Council: Darin Silbernagel; Adam Jefferson; John Oberst; Jason Branske; Jason Ridgeway; and Carol McKiel.
Polk County
Polk County Commissioner Position No. 1 Lyle Mordhorst (incumbent) and Danny Jaffer
Polk County Clerk: Valerie Unger
Polk County Sheriff: Mark Garton
Polk County Treasure: Steve Milligan
