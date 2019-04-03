DALLAS — Capital Auto West Valley on Jefferson Street in Dallas is closed as of Monday and moved to the company’s main campus off the Salem Parkway.

Scott Casebeer, Capital Auto Group’s president, announced the move last week in a news release. The release said the move is an effort “to consolidate and expand dealerships and to better serve both communities.”

“Our relationship with the city and citizen of Dallas has been great, yet we feel that we can offer our customers more at our central campus,” Casebeer said.

Casebeer said the Salem location offers amenities to repair shop customers or those shopping for a new car, including a walking trail, floating golf green, free Wi-fi and places to work while waiting.

“We are upgrading to build a dog park, food cart access and more outdoor covered areas,” he said.

Jerry McMullin, a CAG employee, owns the Dallas dealership property.

“I will miss having them at the property, but I think it is a good move that makes sense for all parties,” McMullin said. “They have been great tenants.”