Editor’s note: In an ongoing series, we take a look at the candidates running in the May 2022 primary for the newly redrawn District 6, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties, portions of Washington and Clackamas counties, and the area of Marion County that includes Salem.
Although Carrick Flynn says he never planned to become a politician, his life experiences read like a roadmap to best understanding how to help those in need.
Flynn, 35, joined a crowded primary field of Democrats Feb. 1 seeking election to Oregon’s new Congressional District 6 seat. He said he’s proud Oregon’s population is growing enough to earn it another seat.
“I love Oregon deeply,” Flynn told the Itemizer-Observer by email. “From the lush forests in the coast range where I grew up, to the vibrant cities like Portland and Salem where my siblings now live, to the rolling farmland and wine country where I live, it is a beautiful state full of kind, welcoming people. I would be honored to represent District 6. This new seat is an exciting opportunity.”
Flynn reflected on the milestones in his life which he feels best position him to represent the residents in District 6. Having grown up poor in Vernonia, Flynn even experienced homelessness for several months following his family’s home being washed away in the 1996 floods. In addition, after graduating from Yale Law School, he said his tough childhood motivated him to work in some of the poorest places in the world. He worked on poverty alleviation, public health and institution building in such diverse locations as Ethiopia, Timor Leste, Kenya, Liberia and India.
Later, he would begin advising the U.S. government. First, as a member of Georgetown research faculty where he advised the government on reshoring the manufacturing of computer chips and other sensitive technology issues. Then, he advised the Biden administration on pandemic response and prevention, which would become known as “Biden’s Pandemic Plan.” The plan was part of the first version of the infrastructure bill, but was cut from the second version.
Flynn said his childhood made him realize how devastating disasters are, particularly on vulnerable families, regardless of whether they are a flood or a pandemic.
“I am running to ensure that Congress works hard to build a safe, stable, prosperous country where citizens are protected from foreseeable, preventable disasters,” Flynn said.
Flynn lists on his website eight key issues for his campaign, from improving the economy through high-tech jobs to fixing both healthcare and Congress.
With Intel in the northern end of District 6, Flynn points to having advised and shaped the government’s approach to new technologies, shifting the allocation of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment.
“This includes advising on legislation which if passed would create thousands of these types of jobs in our district,” he wrote. “It is important that we provide those without a college or high school degree an opportunity to earn a family wage, with healthcare and a secure retirement.”
After witnessing firsthand family members’ struggles within the health care system, Flynn said what happened to them shouldn’t reoccur to anyone else. And that fight starts with preserving and protecting Medicare and Medicaid, he said.
“I will fight to make health care costs transparent, and fight to lower the cost of prescription medication. I will fight to move towards universal health care,” Flynn wrote. “The US is an amazing, innovative country — there is no reason we cannot make healthcare accessible when so many other countries have.”
Flynn knows he is joining a crowded field of Democratic contenders for the District 6 seat, thus needs to set his message apart from theirs. He believes that is accomplished through relating his experience as a researcher and policy advisor to Congress and through personal experience, knowing what it is like to live without a safety net.
“I also believe my focus is different. I am collaborative, solutions oriented, and open to bipartisanship. I am a lifelong democrat, but I will ensure that I represent all Oregonians,” Flynn explained.
Having grown up in a deeply conservative town, Flynn said the people who took his homeless family in after the floods would never have voted for a Democrat.
“I understand the concerns of these people. And I intend to address them, but not necessarily using the solutions they propose. My experiences have made me empathetic and willing to listen to those who have different views than my own – to see them as humans first, not political opponents,” he said.
Flynn believes his message will resonate with the wide range of communities within Polk County, from the rural farms to the urban cities.
“I’ve devoted my life to public service. My experiences have made me a part of each of the communities in this district, allowed me to understand our shared and differing values and needs, and to fight to improve their lives,” Flynn said.
Flynn added his varied background will help, if elected, avoid the partisan politics that are preventing any real change taking place in Washington, D.C. He instead intends to get things done by being friendly, collaborative and solutions oriented.
“When my priorities differ from my party or from those on the other side of the aisle, I will work to find common ground. I will build coalitions with whoever will work with me,” Flynn said. “If I’m in the minority, I will work to build bridges on issues where we have common ground. There are certain issues, like pandemic prevention, semiconductor reshoring, and hardening our supply lines where I believe we can find this.”
Flynn lives in McMinnville with his wife, Kathryn.
To learn more about Flynn’s campaign, go to www.carrickflynnfororegon.com.
This story does not mention the more than $3.5 MILLION Carrick has received from a PAC belonging to off-shore Cryto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX. Nor does it explain what a qualifies him to represent Oregon in Congress without ANY prior experience holding ANY public office anywhere.
