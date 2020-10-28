Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Kayla Margie Carter, 32, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to charges related to a March 16 fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Airlie Road.

Carter had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 19, but entered a change of plea on Oct. 21. Her hearing was Oct. 22.

She pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Court documents show the district attorney agreed to a sentence of 34 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision for each charge.

Carter pleaded no contest to a charge of DUII, with a standard first conviction sentence, restitution.

All incarceration is to run concurrently.

Charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed.

Carter appeared with her attorney Mike Flynn, via Webex.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to be in-person on Dec. 1.

“Given the nature of negotiations, my client will be presenting herself to be ready to be taken into custody at the time of sentencing,” Flynn said.