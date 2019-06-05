POLK COUNTY – Swing a golf club and support foster kids.

Do both at the CASA of Polk County Golf FORE Kids fundraiser at Oak Knoll Golf Course on June 29. But act fast to get your team signed up because slots are filling up.

CASA pairs foster children with trained volunteers who advocate for those children while they are in the system.

Bonnie Dreier, CASA’s development coordinator, said organizers may have to expand from 18 teams to accommodate those how want to play.

“We are almost full on our teams, so we are looking at going up to 23 teams and capping it there,” she said. “We’ve got some pretty cool teams coming out. Dutch Bros is putting a team together. OpenRoad Trucking is putting a couple teams together. OrePac is putting a team together.”

Players have a chance to win a Kubota tractor, sponsored by Rickreall Farm Supply, if they can make a hole-in-one.

“People are practicing golf who haven’t played golf in a long time because they want that tractor,” Dreier said.

But you don’t have to hit a hole-in-one to win prizes. Jerry Trimble Helicopters will give a lucky prize winner a chance to fly an airplane or a helicopter.

“They will be able to fly in an airplane and hopefully we’ll have another gift certificate for a demo flight in a helicopter,” said Elena Dawson, how is working with CASA to organize the tournament. “They get their hand on the controls. They get to learn how to fly in that quick 30 minutes.”

This year, the tournament will have “hole sponsors,” business or organizations that will set up shop at holes on the course to play games or give away prizes.

“We feel that it’s going to be an amazing tournament this year as far as the number of golfers and the prizes and the fun things that we give away and do,” Dreier said.

Dreier said all proceeds will go to the organization’s mission.

“All of the funds raised, 100 percent, goes back to recruiting new CASAs and getting those kiddos lined up with someone advocate for them,” Dreier said.

Individuals or teams can sign up for $80 and $340 respectively. Entry fees pays for green fees, a golf cart, a goody bag and a post-tournament awards banquet and barbecue dinner. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 2 p.m.

“We want people to be able to golf no matter what,” Dreier said. “It’s going to be a fun tournament. We’re going to have a good time.”

Golf for CASA

What: Fourth annual Golf FORE Kids fundraiser tournament.

When: June 29. Check in begins at 1 p.m. and play starts at 2 p.m.

Where: Oak Knoll Golf Course, 6335 Highway 22, Independence.

Fees: $85 for individual; $350 for a team of four.

To sign up or for more information: https://www.casaofpolk.com/2019-golf-tournament or call 503-623-8473.

Of note: CASA still needs sponsors for the post-tournament dinner and beverage cart. Those interested should contact Bonnie Dreier: casa.bonnie@outlook.com.

For more information about CASA: https://www.casaofpolk.com/ or look for CASA of Polk County on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.