The pandemic has had many far-reaching consequences. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Polk County (CASA) has seen a troubling one – an increase in cases of child neglect and abuse. And along with it, a shortage of volunteers to take on these cases.
This spring, CASA of Polk County is hosting training for new volunteers to be a CASA. Orientation for the training is Friday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Polk County Courthouse. The training will be split into 10 three-hour mandatory sessions each Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center.
CASA, founded in 1977, is an association that recruits, guides, and supports volunteers to represent the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system. CASA was created out of a need for children to have someone on their side that can make recommendations to courts.
“When a child comes into our care, in a case where there has been a founded or suspected founded case of abuse and neglect, the child will come into wardship through the court, and the judge appoints an advocate for that child,” said Mike Barnett, CASA of Polk County program and volunteer manager. “What we do is advocate for what is in the best interest of the child.”
Currently, CASA of Polk County represents 116 children placed in state wardship. Of children in foster care, CASA covers nearly 80% of them with a court-appointed volunteer. Before the pandemic, they were closer to 86% coverage; however, the pandemic has decreased their number of volunteers.
According to Katey Axtell, CASA of Polk County’s executive director, in 2020, CASA of Polk County had to close from April to the end of July. They took a hit because their fundraising events were canceled, and some of the foundations through which they receive grants were focused more on providing COVID-19 relief.
“Our cases coming in went down, but they were severe,” said Axtell. “Cases went down because there were no eyes on the kids – the schools were closed.”
CASA of Polk County is now working towards building back up their volunteer network to keep up with the increasing caseload.
“I was (in) law enforcement for 30 years, and I’ve been a CASA for 13, and I can tell you that a couple of the cases that have come in now are the most severe that I’ve seen in 13 years. In particular, the physical abuse aspects,” Barnett said.
CASA of Polk County averages about 51 volunteers per year. A CASA is asked to be with the organization for two years – which is about the time it takes for a case to go through the court system.
To volunteer to be a CASA, an applicant must be over 21 years of age, be able to pass a background check, and have the time needed to spend with the child they are appointed to advocate for and create court reports and reviews – which is around 10 to 15 hours per week.
According to Lynnette Anderson, CASAs operate in a challenging environment. However, CASA is vital in supporting children when they need it most.
“It’s worth it. You care for these kids, and it’s hard at times, but it’s also rewarding,” Anderson said.
For more information on how to volunteer for CASA of Polk County, please go to www.casaofpolk.com.
