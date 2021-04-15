Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Organizers for the local CASA program are hoping to bounce back after a “horrendous” 2020 which saw a drastic cut in contributions to their programs and a surge in abuse cases, both due to the pandemic.

Mike Barnett, Program & Volunteer Manager for the CASA (court appointed special advocate) of Polk County Inc., updated the Polk County Commissioners March 30 on the organization’s status. Barnett said the biggest impact the pandemic has had is on the kids’ home life, where they are stuck in bad situations.

“The cases we are seeing right now coming in are over the top. They are bad,” Barnett said. “I’ve been worried about this from the word ‘go.’ With schools being closed, we don’t have eyes on their kids. That being said, with schools being open again, we’re going to get slammed. We’re going to see an influx of cases.”

Commissioner Mike Ainsworth understood the implications of the situation.

“With no school, it’s truly difficult. Because those people — the teachers and staff — see it every day,” he said.

Barnett agreed the pandemic created a perfect storm.

“We have parents that were doing good. I know of one case off the top of my head, where the mom was working at a beauty salon. That ended up being shut down,” Barnett recalled. “She reverted back to her old ways. Her way of being able to cope was drinking and those children ended up coming back into care.”

Board Chair Craig Pope said the key point worth noting is these are court appointed process. According to CASA’s website, judges appoint selected, well-trained volunteers to represent the best interests of children in court.

The CASA volunteers typically handle just one or two cases at a time so they can provide in-depth, first-hand documented information to judges, attorneys and social workers to assist in sound decision making.

However, Pope pointed out, CASA doesn’t get cases unless the court appoints cases, and the courts were not able to accomplish that mission as they, too, scaled back operations during the pandemic.

“We know the rate of abuse and challenges in these families probably didn’t go down during this period. But the courts are not managing them the same as they were in the past. So, you aren’t even getting referrals,” Pope said.

Barnett agreed that referrals are down.

“We are assigned cases after shelter hearing at the first hearing after a child has been removed. So, we are assigned these cases right out of the shoe. We went a couple months without a case coming in. And that is unheard of,” Barnett explained. “So, I am concerned that when we do get back into school, the teachers get eyes back on these kids, our case load is going to go up. I know a couple of cases I have right now, the abuse is horrid. Horrid. I haven’t seen cases like this, I’ve been doing this for 13 years. Sure, we get the really bad ones that come in now and then, and the ones that are not that bad, but the ones we’re seeing right now are horrendous.”

To compound their situation, CASA Polk County lost between an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 last year when their big fundraising events were canceled, including their annual Golf “Fore” Kids tournament, Superhero Run during the city of Dallas’s Krazy Dayz and their annual Casino Night.

Additionally, they took a hit to their volunteer pool. Contributions were also down in 2020. Barnett said they did receive some substantial donations, such as $10,000 from the Healy Foundation, $1,000 from the Benevity Fund and $5,000 from the Siletz Tribe.

But that was out of $25,000 they asked for, as with many organizations, their focus shifted to COVID relief, Barnett said. As a result of the financial shortfall, Barnett said CASA couldn’t even pay staff and had to shut down operations for three months.

He said CASA averages advocating for 150 foster kids annually. Last year, the number of those kids who had a court-assigned CASA was under 120. For now, they have 48 active CASA agents, when they had more than 50 and volunteer hours were down to 8,300, about 2,000 short of what they normally are. But 2021 is starting to look up.

Barnett said while the spring class had to be canceled due to COVID, they do have 10 new agents-in-training right now. In addition, they are planning for many of their events to return. The golf tournament is a go for June 12. While their Superhero Run remains up in the air depending on Krazy Dayz returning, their Circle of Hope Wine and Desert auction in October and Christmas tree fundraiser in December are still on. To learn more about CASA of Polk County or to get involved, go to www.casaofpolk.com.