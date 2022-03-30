CASA of Polk County Inc. presents its second annual Pinwheels for Prevention event and Bottledrop Give Fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. April 2, in the parking lot at 580 Main Street in Dallas.
This year’s event features guests Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) of the Willamette Valley Chapter, a non-profit organization that CASA of Polk County Inc. partners with in their extreme cases of child abuse. BACA will be with CASA in solidarity to help shine a spotlight on child abuse for the children that we advocate for here in Polk County.
Bring the kids, get a cool temporary tattoo and learn about their work to empower abused and neglected children to “live life without fear.”
To learn more, contact Bonnie at casa.bonnie@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.