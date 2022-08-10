CASA of Polk County Inc. is seeking prize donations for silent auction and raffle at their Third Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, Nov. 5 to be held at the Green Villa Barn & Garden.
Your donations not only help CASA children, but also helps promote your business by putting your product/service in front of an audience of 150+ attendees from Polk County, and surrounding area! Donors will be recognized on the bid sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.