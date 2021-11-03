MONMOUTH — Tessa Rosenau may be an actor. But there was no faking her enthusiasm to be involved in bringing theater back to the indoor stage at Western Oregon University’s Rice Auditorium.

“I’m soooo excited to have a live audience,” enthused Rosenau, a senior at WOU. “This is my first production with a live audience in over a year. It’s super exciting. It feels a little unreal.”

The entire cast and crew were buzzing with high energy during a run-through rehearsal Oct. 28 of Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings.”

Director Michael Phillips, a professor of theater now in his 18th year at WOU, actually helmed the school’s last indoor production, 2019’s “Urinetown.” He said after a year off due to the pandemic, the school was able to host an outdoor production of “Twelfth Night” over the summer.

However, attending an indoor production in the midst of a pandemic comes with safety stipulations for attendees.

“We do a lot of the shows with the audience on the stage with us, because the auditorium is so big,” Phillips said. “This show, we’re not. We have to be at least 20 feet away from them, because we’ll be maskless for the performance.

The state has an exemption for theater and the university does too, but pretty strict restrictions. Audiences are required to be vaccinated or show proof of testing.”

Phillips said they chose “The Secret in the Wings” because they didn’t want to put on a massive production for their first time back indoors. The play is actually a collection of Grimm’s lesser-known fairytales, none of the ones Disney “gloms” onto, that are woven together in interesting ways. “There’s one loosely based on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that threads its way through the whole thing.

But then there’s a variety of other stories that usually are split in half,” Phillips explained.

“The first half of the show is the first half of a story. Then a center story that’s complete. Then the second half is the remaining endings of all the other stories.”

He said playwriter Mary Zimmerman typically does this in all her writings and gives a similar treatment in all her plays.

“She takes classic literature of various kinds and then theatricalizes it, like she did Ovid’s ‘Metamorphosis,’ and ‘Arabian Nights,’” Phillips said, adding he prefers a play that is split into multiple stories in its runtime.

“The interesting thing about this play, compared to doing a realistic play, is everybody gets to play multiple roles,” Phillips said, adding that gives plenty for the cast of 16 to do. “They get to do everything, get their heads cut off to dancing a very strange waltz and everything between.”

Rosenau said she was up for the challenge of playing four roles.

“It’s a fun challenge to distinguish between physicality and personality, especially in a stylized show like this. It’s pretty fun to play with those elements,” she said.

Phillips said another reason they chose “The Secret in the Wings” is it’s not too dark a tale by Grimm.

“There are some dark moments in this, but it’s mostly fun. So, it was intentional to pick a show that wasn’t about heavy issues. Because we’ve had enough of that lately,” he said.

Phillips added “The Secret in the Wings” should appeal to everyone, especially since it focuses on Grimm’s lesser-known tales. Sophomore Ally Warner agrees this is the right production at the right time for a general audience, kids too.

“I think it will be something you can come and relax and just get immersed in these fairytales for an evening,” Warner said. “It’s not a super long show. It’s something you can come and laugh, get to watch these fairytales, have a night of enjoyment.”

Senior Ben Ruggles added the cast and crew have waited over a year for this, and for him at least, it’s the perfect production to be involved in before he graduates.

“Everybody involved in it is so passionate about it. We’ve been waiting for more than a year to perform on here. So, we’re all on high energy. The show’s great, the actors are great, everybody who designed the set are great too,” he said. “The audiences are going to love it. From our reactions of what’s going on, I can only imagine how everybody is going to react. They’re going to love it.”

Western Oregon University Presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings.” Nov. 11-21, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 2 p.m. matinee.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $10 for senior citizens, $10 for WOU faculty and staff, and $8 for students; WOU students are free with student ID.

To purchase tickets, call 503- 838-8462 or in person at the box office