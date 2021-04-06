Catalytic converter thefts increase

Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — As of yet, Dallas Police have not had any reported thefts specific to catalytic converters; however, in the surrounding areas of the Willamette Valley, there have been.

Here are some tips to prevent people from becoming victim:

Park your vehicle in a garage. If you don’t have a secure garage, park in a well-lit and well-traveled area, ideally with camera surveillance.

Avoid parking in unattended lots for extended periods of time.

Install a catalytic converter protection device, or have extra metal welded to your exhaust system, which makes it difficult to remove.

Engrave your license plate or VIN number on the convertor, so that it can be identified to you if recovered.

Look out your front window if you hear an unusual sound outside. There have been instances when victims heard something but dismissed what was happening.

Officials suspect that the increase in thefts is due to the value of the metals used to make catalytic converters. They are expensive and can be recycled, creating a significant return for minimal efforts. Converter thefts can net hundreds of dollars each (depending on market and buyer). Toyota Prius and Ford pickup catalytic converters are popular and have high value.

DPD encourages people to call in suspicious activity as soon as it is safe to do so. For immediate assistance, call 911, otherwise call the non-emergency line at 503-831-3516.