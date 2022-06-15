A free class is being offered by Judy Beebe, OMNI, on understanding the accounting processes for your small business at 6 p.m. June 22 at Chemeketa Community College - Dallas Campus, 1340 SE Holman. The focus will be evaluating your financial information and determining if you are receiving the information necessary to make proper business decisions.
This class is excellent for existing business owners and individuals who are in the process of opening a small business. There is a zoom option to attend.
This class is a part of series of free classes being offered to the business community in Dallas and surrounding areas. A collaboration with the Dallas Downtown Association, City of Dallas, Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, Chemeketa Community College and OMNI is making these learning opportunities available.
For more information concerning this class and other classes being offered in the future, email ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
