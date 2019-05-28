Margaret Valente celebrated her 104th birthday with family at Dallas Retirement Village on May 13.
She grew up in San Jose, California, And has lived in Dallas for 25 years, said her granddaughter, Janeah Stokes. “We just gathered all together as family,” Stokes said. “She has a bunch of grandkids that she sees all the time.”
