INDEPENDENCE — As parents continue calls to fully reopen schools, the Central School District administration is finally comfortable with COVID-19 metric levels to begin limited in-person instruction (LIPI) this week.

At last week’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Jennifer Kubista outlined steps being taken to safely bring students to classrooms under LIPI. The change from planning to action was precipitated by a decline in coronavirus case rates.

Kubista said from Jan. 10 to 23, Polk County’s county case rates fell to 368.9 cases per 100,000 population down from a high of 481.1, and as of Feb. 1, they’d reached a low of 297.8. This also represented a reduction in the positivity rate from 10.1 to 7.2 percent.

“This is huge and one of key metrics we’re looking at. We want to be in orange and yellow consistently. Orange is less than 10 percent rate and 200 to 350 per 100,000,” Kubista explained. “In the last three two-week cycles, we are moving in the right direction.”

As a result, the administration posted the LIPI schedule on its website Feb. 3. The Phase 1 brought in grades K through 5 Monday, with plans for seniors in need of credit recovery on or before Feb. 16 and grades 6 to 8 on Feb. 22. Students and parents were contacted directly by their school administration if they qualified to attend in the LIPI Phase 1 return. Several guidelines were in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and help with contact tracing:

Cohort groups of 20 students or less in each cohort.

Students can’t be part of more than two cohorts in a given week, i.e., math and social studies.

Students are limited to two consecutive hours within the building and cannot be intermittent.

LIPI is in conjunction with comprehensive distance learning.

One staff member can only interact with three cohorts a day (60 students) and five in a week (100 students).

A student’s LIPI attendance is based on identified needs and subject to limitations.

Kubista said as the schools build Phase 1 LIPI attendance, then they can look to expand to K-8 students with significant absences or those with no/unreliable internet access followed by 9 through 12 graders in small groups.

Board member Janice Jobe wanted to know why the administration choose two-hour blocks for LIPI return.

“Did anyone look at the science behind two-hour window?” Jobe asked. “It just makes no sense to me.”

Kubista explained it came from the Oregon Department of Education, tied into the Ready Safe School Learners guideline. She added the frustration has been developing a plan as the guidelines changed to moving targets.

“The guidance has changed at least seven times. Our plans we’ve built up and torn down,” Kubista said. “The goal, once we get open, is to continue to grow that and stay open. If we go too fast, and metrics go up, I will have to bring everything down. I am listening to superintendents who have been in and out and losing staff, and I won’t do that.”

However, parents across the district continue to advocate for a full reopening, not just limited. A group of more than 20 parents demonstrated in front of Central High School Feb. 3 before the LIPI plans were released. The rally was organized by Janica Duncan, founder of Let Oregon Learn, a Facebook group with the goal of reopening schools. Duncan said Let Oregon Learn has more than 4,000 members and is part of Ed300, the statewide reopening group, which collectively has over 40,000 members.

“Our frustration with our district is with a couple of things,” Duncan said after the rally. “We could have had Limited in Person Instruction started in September. Our district did two days and shut down. We want kids who need it most to get in first. Now, Polk County is meeting metrics for elementary school, yet there’s no dates for going hybrid.”

During the school board meeting, several parents expressed their frustration that more moves toward hybrid, in-person learning have not been taken.

Tiyah Lewis, who has three children, said she moved her third grader full time to a private school, and he now gets interaction with other kids, real recess and P.E. every day, health, and classes in science and social studies, subjects he hasn’t had since last March.

“In just two days at his new school, I’ve seen a light in him that hasn’t been there in a long time,” Lewis said. “And I want to see that in my other two kids, a kindergartener and senior.”

Lewis wanted to know the administration has talked with teachers who are willing to go back to school without a vaccine. She also wanted to know what the plans were for seniors this year, from graduation to making their final year of high school memorable in a positive way?

Kubista said vaccines had begun for all educators who wanted one beginning on Jan. 25 and has since been opened to student and substitute teachers, tutors and coaches.

“We’re working with staff, making the buildings safe to bring them back in,” Kubista said. “We’re working with both unions so we have clear protocols.”

She added while they do have teachers willing to come back in without vaccinations and do have enough in place to cover LIPI, they still don’t have teachers all on the same page. She pointed to some who have mitigating health circumstances that make them or close family members susceptible to exposure to the coronavirus.

Kubista emphasized she’s getting just as many emails from parents who want to open up as from those saying don’t you dare.

“I have to listen to all those voices,” she said.

On the question of graduation plans, Central High School Principal Donna Servignat said her administration has been meeting with students and families, keeping them updated on what they know and still don’t know about requirements.

“What’s really challenging about giving information about graduation is we don’t know yet what our COVID conditions will be in June,” Servignat said. “So, if I had to plan graduation from today’s standards, right now we’re allowed up to 50 in an outdoor space.”

She said that would look something like the school did last year with small groups coming in, essentially 30 mini graduation ceremonies.

“We found a way to honor and celebrate every single one of those students. And if that’s the way we need to build graduation this year we will. We’ve let them know it’s June 4,” Servignat added. “We’re hoping with vaccinations we’ll be able to bring it down to a space with more than 50. That’s just not a known yet. We know it’s hard for families to plan, can we invite family? Please be patient.”