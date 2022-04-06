The National FFA Organization awarded an FFA Alumni and Supporters Legacy Grant and a Give Back to Your Roots Grant to Central FFA Alumni and Supporters. The Central FFA Alumni and Supporters group plans to use the funds to partner with the local FFA chapter in their Greenhouse Revitalization Project at Central High School.
Tractor Supply Company has provided $70,000 in grants through the National FFA Organization’s FFA Alumni and Supporters Legacy program this year. The purpose of National FFA Alumni and Supporters Legacy grants is to grow the number of local FFA Alumni and Supporters chapters, improve the quality of existing FFA Alumni and Supporters chapters and provide more opportunities for partnership between FFA chapters and alumni and supporters chapters.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has provided $90,000 in grants through the National FFA Organization’s FFA Alumni and Supporters Give Back to Your Roots Grant program this year. The purpose of the grants is to cover the cost of the FFA student chapter affiliation fees, assist with plant science-based educational opportunities/equipment and supervised agricultural experience programs or help purchase necessary supplies and materials for the local agricultural education program. The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 683,983 alumni members in 2,535 alumni and supporters chapters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.