Central FFA receives national recognition

INDEPENDENCE — The Central FFA Chapter of Central High School was recognized by the National FFA Organization as a 2019 National Star FFA Chapter.

The application for the honor was compiled by Central High School students Antonio Martinez, Sawyer Hartford, Jillian McBeth and Priscila Diaz Vaca.

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the FFA organization.

These chapters improve their chapter by planning activities and events that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Central FFA students are hard at work around the calendar year – even in the summer while school is not in session.

Fifteen Central FFA students are exhibiting livestock at the Polk County Fair this week as the final hurrah with their long-term livestock projects.

Many of these projects are market animals which will be auctioned on Saturday, Aug. 10 in the Polk County 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock Auction at Polk County Fairgrounds.

During the school year, FFA students can be found practicing for career and leadership development events such as agricultural sales and prepared public speaking, hosting monthly meetings, making metal art and holiday wreaths, or even packing 80,000 pounds of fresh produce for the local community.

Central FFA participates in a yearly FFA community service event known as “Food For All” where several FFA chapters across the state receive fresh produce from producers and repackage it into smaller quantities that are easier for food banks and families to handle.

The work and personal development of an FFA member is truly invaluable as students learn real world career skills while developing as presentable young professionals.

CHS agriculture teachers Lynn Thomas and Abby Chase are the advisors.

CHS currently offers agriculture courses in plant science, welding, construction, animal and veterinary sciences, introductory agriculture, and leadership.