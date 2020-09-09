Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — The Central FFA Chapter of Central High School was recognized by the National FFA Organization as a 2020 2-Star National Chapter Award recipient.

This is a quality achievement award resulting from the outstanding efforts and activities organized by Central FFA members. The application was compiled by Central High School students Jillian McBeth and Trista Wallace.

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the FFA organization. These chapters improve the chapter by planning activities and events that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Despite COVID-19 changes and challenges, Central FFA students are hard at work around the calendar year.

Sixteen Central FFA students exhibited livestock at the Polk County Market Show and Sale this August as the final hurrah with their long-term livestock projects.

Even though the traditional Polk County Fair had been postponed until August 2021, the Polk County Livestock Association and community FFA advisors, 4-H leaders, and volunteers banded together to make the event possible.

The livestock auction brought in over $210,000 in revenue paid out to exhibiting youth.

These funds get invested back into student livestock projects, college funds, and more.

FFA events didn’t stop when COVID-19 mandates closed school building doors and shifted students to distance learning.

Central FFA advisors Lynn Thomas and Abby Chase took over the school greenhouse, full of growing greenhouse plants and crops and learned quickly how to safety and effectively host the 2020 Plant Sale online.

Students with animal projects continued their work and projects with advisor support.

FFA advisors across the state came together to translate FFA contests and events into an online format.

Central FFA celebrated member achievements by hosting the annual awards banquet online, through Facebook.

The Oregon FFA Association is hard at work in network with state agriculture education programs and advisors to continue the work of FFA, provide students with leadership trainings and opportunities, and hosting virtual events.

For information about joining FFA, contact Abby Chase at achase@central.k12.or.us, or parents and students can contact their counselor according to their alphabetical assignment.