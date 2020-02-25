Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — At 81.06 percent, Central High School’s graduation rate is slightly lower than last year’s, but still above the state average for the 2018-19 school year.
Out of 227 students, 175 received a regular diploma, nine an Oregon modified diploma, one an extended diploma, and five students earned their GEDs, Jennifer Kubista, Central School District superintendent, told the school board at its Feb. 3 meeting. There were 26 students who were non-completers.
The five-year cohort graduation rate was 88.41 percent.
“Yes we want to try to graduate students on time, but I also know not always is that the easiest thing for all students,” Kubista said. “So it’s very important that we are paying attention to our five-year cohort rates.”
Board member Donn Wahl asked if the district was able to get a sense of how prepared students are when they get to the high school.
“We have just, since I have been here, started to embed what is called a universal screener to say where are kids at specifically right now in reading,” Kubist said. “We’re continuing to have conversations across the district.”
She said the most important assessment is the day-to-day that teachers are doing, which allows for adjustments as necessary.
“We started with reading because reading is one of the key pieces,” Kubista said. “A big part of our focus is, are our kids reading at grade level? If not, how are we catching them up?”
She said Perry LaBounty, Talmadge Middle School principal, told her soon after she came to the district that there were gaps, and asked to implement a program.
“He’s been doing it now for three years,” Kubista said. “We are seeing growth from the reading side because that’s a significant part of this first step. But we have amazing teachers and classified staff that are digging into things to really move the holistic needle.”
Kubista said a huge focus as part of the Student Success Act will be focusing on groups that have not done well in the district.
While the homeless student graduation rate increased last year by more than 14 percent, the results of students who participated in career and technical training decreased by almost 5 percent.
“That is partly why we’re adjusting and making some shifts,” she said. “There were some major shifts last year in our career and technical education pathways, and we’re going to continue to have that conversation at the high school.”
Perrydale School’s 2018-19 graduation rate came in at 86.3 percent. It dropped from 96 percent the year before. Superintendent Eric Milburn called the decrease — Perrydale’s rate rarely drops below 90 percent — an anomaly.
“To sum up what Perrydale experienced is a small class that had a few students off track,” he said. “This caused the dip in grad rates. This was an anomaly for this particular year with no negative trends.”
Milburn said one student who didn’t graduate is enrolled at Morrison Campus Alternative School in Dallas.
Falls City’s rate fell sharply from 71 percent in 2017-18 to 56 percent in 2018-19. Superintendent Art Houghtaling said there are a number of issues that account for the decrease. The state calculates graduation rates by tracking a class of students from their freshman year and calculating how many receive their diploma on time. School districts are held accountable for the outcomes of all of those students unless they enroll elsewhere.
Houghtaling said Falls City had a couple of cases where a student enrolled and later left school and didn’t enroll anywhere else the school can locate. In one case, the student attended for about a week and never returned.
“That’s the way it goes,” Houghtaling said.
He said the 15 students who were attending regularly by their senior year, the school graduated 12 of them.
