Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — With new guidance regarding gatherings coming from the state, Central High School is still working out details about how to celebrate its graduates.
There are some dates graduates and their families should mark in their calendars, though.
Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista held a community chat with CHS principal Donna Servignat on May 1 and also discussed the plans at the May 4 district board meeting.
“We will celebrate our seniors, we will honor their accomplishments, and we will do that in the best way that we can with the guidance that we have,” Servignat said.
On June 5, graduates will be receiving their diplomas.
“Right now we’re not sure how many kids we can get together at one time; it might be 25, it might be 15, it might be 10, it might be two at a time,” Servignat said.
She said they were not sure what it would it look like.
“We do know that we want to incorporate following because it’s important to students: We want to have a moment on the football field, we want to make sure that you’re in your caps and gowns, we want to acknowledge you being able to be at your high school,” Servignat said. “We would like to incorporate a last walk through the building and we would like to incorporate staff being part of that walk through the building.”
Servignat said they are envisioning staff and board members on the field and immediate family of the graduating student and a photographer.
By June 26, there will be some sort of virtual graduation compilation put together.
“Right now we want to be able to honor our class of 2020 while we still have everybody here,” Servignat said. “A lot of these events we want to make sure we don’t postpone to far out because we start to lose people as they move on to college or go off to start jobs.”
School dances will not be possible, she said.
The prom committee is working on a way to still celebrate prom, she said, but former students are welcome to come back as guests of other students.
They are not sure when yearbooks will be released, and school staff is working on doing some sort of virtual signing, she said.
Senior awards will still be recognized virtually.
Academic all stars will receive their certificates in the mail.
They’re also working on a way to honor spring athletes.
“I know you didn’t get a chance to have your banquet, or really your season,” Servignat said. “We want to honor you as athletes. We’re having conversations on what that would like and how we could do something like that.”
Plans could change based on guidance from the state, Kubista said.
