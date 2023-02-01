CHS Graduate Rate

Central High School’s class of 2022 saw 209 students out of 256 graduate, a rate of 81.64%, which was down from 85.41% from the class of 2021.

 File photo by Derek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

Central High School’s graduation rates dropped a bit between 2021 and 2022.

