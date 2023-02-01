Itemizer-Observer Staff Report
Central High School’s graduation rates dropped a bit between 2021 and 2022.
School district officials released fresh statistics Jan. 26 — revealing the school’s graduation was 81.64% in 2022. That’s a dip of 3.77% from the previous year. The graduation rate in 2021 was 85.41%.
Central High Principal Brent McConaghy said in a press release that the district’s graduation rates remain slightly higher than the four-year state average of 81.34% and the county average of 79.93%.
Despite the drop in graduation rates, McConaghy said district officials welcome the release of the new stats.
“It provides great opportunities to see where our current strategies for increasing English language learning, as well as providing consistent accommodations for our special education, will improve our graduation rate,” he said.
District officials worked with high school administrators, teachers and staff in the spring and fall to set goals for graduation and completion rates. Long-term goals include increasing high school graduation rates to 90% over the next four years and to 92% over the next five years.
“We know we have work to do for our students to graduate on time,” Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said in the press release.
“We have set out strategies district wide and at the high school to support student growth and achievement for all students and are building a climate and culture where all students can learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally,” Kubista said. “We want students to graduate on time and be ready to be successful in college, career and community.”
Higher graduation rates will result from the district focusing on equity and increased student engagement, McConaghy said. School officials will pay particular attention to keeping students experiencing disabilities in school, he said.
Central High’s graduation rate for students experiencing disabilities is 64.52% -- below state average 67.5%. In 2021, the graduation rate for students experiencing disabilities at Central was 44%.
To improve those numbers, McConaghy said the school will use teaching techniques designed to decrease economic, racial, ethnic and physical disparities.
District officials want to increase access to vocational education as well as advanced placement courses for all students -- particularly students who are bilingual or experiencing disabilities.
McConaghy said studies show increasing students’ access to career and technical classes consistently increase graduation rates over time.
Central’s technical classes, as well as its fine arts programs, already enjoy high attendance, he said -- “which leads to more elective credits earned and assists us in building positive momentum for students and families toward graduation.”
Students who have completed one vocational course at Central graduated at 91.67%, the same as the prior year. Students who complete three courses or more consistently graduate at a rate of 95% or higher.
School officials also plan to boost attendance. Central High has an attendance team and care team to support students graduating on schedule.
“When our attendance rates rise above 85% on a school day within our 12th grade, we are able to accelerate learning for our classes, which leads to more credits earned, because students are able to demonstrate their skills to our licensed professionals,” McConaghy said.
“Our ninth grade attendance above 85% allows us the opportunity to teach more skills throughout our wide array of classes, where those skills are utilized in future academic years,” he said.
Graduation coaches help students individually and in groups, including analyzing data to identify students or subgroups with potential graduation challenges.
