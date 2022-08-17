Itemizer-Observer
Central School District 13J hired Laura Waight as assistant principal at Central High School and Alisha Resseman as the new assistant principal at Talmadge Middle School.
The CSD13J Board of Directors approved the hires as part of their personnel report at the Aug. 8 board meeting.
“It is my truly humbling privilege to welcome Ms. Laura Waight to the new Admin Team at Central High School,” said Principal Brent McConaghy.
McConaghy touted Waight’s experience in AVID, math department curriculum and union leadership roles.
“Most importantly, she is a kid connector who practices knowing every student by name, strength, and need, and uses that information to make a difference.” McConaghy added.
Waight has worked in CHS’s math department for 11 years, after graduating from Western Oregon University, where she earned her bachelor’s in mathematics and master’s in teaching. At Central, she has served in a variety of leadership roles, from substitute vice principal to leading the Central Education Association. She has worked to establish restorative practices at CHS, as well as serving as prom advisor, and on district and building leadership teams.
“I love teaching, mostly because I love kids,” Waight said. “I am proud of the effect that I’ve been able to have with my students throughout my day – that’s usually 130 to 150 students that I get to be good for. I get to help them not only with math, but kind of claiming their personhood. What I’m excited about in the role of administrator is I get to do that with all of our students. The kernel of why I want to do this work is I feel like I’ll have the opportunity to engage in a bigger way.”
“I’m so happy that I get to do this at Central,” she added. “I feel like Central’s my home.”
The staff at TMS were just as excited to welcome Resseman aboard.
“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Alisha Resseman join the Talmadge administrative team after 16 years as an accomplished classroom teacher,” said Principal Perry LaBounty. “Her wealth of skills, commitment to every student’s success, and devotion to this school and community will have a significant impact on the overall success of Talmadge Middle School’s service to the students and families of the Central School District.”
Resseman has taught a variety of subjects at Talmadge, including English, physical education, health, leadership, and English Language Development. She has coordinated the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention Support team, as well as the Student Service Team and the English Language Development team. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s in education from Western Oregon University, with an endorsement in ESOL. She went on to earn her master’s in educational administration from the University of Oregon.
Resseman said it is an honor to now be serving alongside LaBounty.
“I am committed to ensuring a foundation of positive staff culture is in place so we, as a staff, can focus on building relationships with our students to improve their social and emotional health, leading to academic growth and success,” Resseman said. “I believe Relational Capacity is key to fostering a welcoming environment where we elevate student agency, increase rigorous learning opportunities, build inclusive cultures, and make decisions that provide equitable outcomes for all students,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.