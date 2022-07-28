Itemizer-Observer
The Central School District announced July 28 the hiring of Brent “Mac” McConaghy as its new principal at Central High School. McConaghy will start at his new post on Aug. 1.
McConaghy comes to CHS from North Medford High School, where he served as assistant principal/athletic director, helping to achieve some of their highest graduation levels. He also has served as an interim high school principal, head boy’s basketball coach and as a teacher in CTE, AP courses and secondary social studies.
McConaghy said in a press release he is eager to lead Central’s passionate staff in their efforts to know all CHS students by name, strength and need, and to use that information to keep students engaged and experiencing success.
“The Central School District and its tremendous high school are part of an inclusive community that always asks the question of itself: Is this what’s best for kids?” he said. “And that is a question I ask of myself every day on how we can best reach our Panther students and families.”
The hiring comes on the heels of a search by the CSD adminstration that failed to select one of its two finalists in May for the position. Ultimately, the adminstraiton passed over outsider Nate Munoz and CHS vice principal Roseanna Larson. Passing over local favorite Larson especially upset the community, sparking a student walkout and calls for a more transparent hiring process.
As a result, the district contracted with hiring firm Human Capital Enterprises to lead the search for the CHS principal. The adminstration hosted virtual webinar July 20 to give the community an opportunity to watch the final candidates, McConaghy and Rod Heyen from Warrenton School District. Robyn Bean, who coordinated the search, said she is excited for the district.
“What a privilege it was to partner and to interact with more than 100 stakeholders – district and high school staff members, parents, and students – throughout the process. They conveyed building and districtwide priorities, and helped to find a candidate who I’m confident will be an exceptional leader for Central High School,” Bean said.
Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said she is excited to have McConaghy join the CSD 13J team.
“His enthusiasm and focus on student growth and achievement, as well as staff continuous improvement and professional learning, will continue to move the high school in a positive direction,” she said. “We are excited to welcome him to our Independence-Monmouth community.”
McConaghy said he and his wife KatiJo (a dual-language Spanish teacher and former collegiate volleyball player), along with their 3-year-old daughter, Nelli Jo, are ecstatic to join the “Panther Nation.”
McConaghy added he is “overjoyed to be given the opportunity to lead such an amazing staff.”
“I’m excited to begin celebrating the success of our students, staff, and Panther community, who are all instrumental in ensuring we keep our students learning at high levels, and to grow our success from student to student,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.