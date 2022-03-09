The Central Lions Club of Monmouth and Independence hosts its annual Crab Feed as a drive-thru-pickup only event again this year April 30. Tickets are available now at $40 for the meal, which includes two fresh crab halves, coleslaw and French bread. Extra crabs may be purchased for an additional $25 each.
The proceeds benefit numerous Lions charities, emphasizing vision and hearing, hunger, diabetes, children and food security.
Dinners are purchased by sending the text “SERVE” to 44944.
Crab dinners will be picked up at The Grove, located across the street from Central High School from 4:30-7 p.m. April 30.
Central Lions Club needs your support. Purchase your crab dinners by texting “serve” to 44944.
