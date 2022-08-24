Car enthusiast Steve Moser (left) of Central Lions’ Club, which sponsored the 11th annual “Cruise-In Car Show” at Riverview Park Saturday, took a break at Dale Deshon’s 1933 Ford. Deshon is a former longtime employee for the City of Monmouth, but now resides out of the area. Deshon brought his stylish 90-year-old coupe to the show, in part, because “it’s like a reunion.” Coated in polished tones of Rolls Royce’s signature blue, the car was one of the older models at the show, which featured classics in candy-apple colors like a Mustang from the late 1960s to an early convertible-topped Ford Falcon. The show was held the same day as the opening one for the Community Fiesta – people from both events expressed a desire to see them held jointly again. Some patrons carried food from the vendors down to where the cars were parked, causing at least one owner to worry that spillage might occur on a gleaming paint job. No accident of that kind occurred, however.
Central Lions Club hosts return of Cruise-In Car show
- Photo by Anne Scheck
