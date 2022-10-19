The Central Lions Club’s annual holiday poinsettia has returned to help raise funds for the local community. The Lions provide assistance to numerous local, regional and global causes, including vision screening and eyeglasses, college scholarships, disaster relief, the environment and more.
Poinsettias come in four sizes and three colors, and there are also Christmas cactus available. Prices remain the same as last year.
