INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — Central School District is getting some help with its emergency preparedness thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Lions Club International Foundation.
When former CSD board member Steve Moser heard about the grant opportunity, he contacted Jason Clark, program planning and project manager director for the school district.
Moser is a member of Central Lions Club and district governor for District R in the state of Oregon.
There is a matching component to the grant. The local Lions Club is providing $500, and $500 is from the district.
Moser was a professional firefighter and has taught classes for Polk County CERT.
“We need to make our communities safe and we know that the public is going to come to our schools,” Moser said. “They’re going to come to the fire station; they’re going to come to the police stations. We need to be ready to have them come.”
In considering equitable use of the grant money, Clark said they looked at how many students and staff are in the district and multiplied it by $2.50.
“That put us pretty close to where we needed to be,” he said. “Part of the expectation with the grant, this project needs to be complete within four months. We need to put a plan together and execute it.”
On Nov. 13, Clark met with Lions Club members, Polk County Fire District No. 1 Chief Ben Stange and Kimber Townsend, a private consultant in the resilience, response, recovery arena. Townsend is the Polk County CERT program coordinator.
Clark wanted feedback from the group about potential community partnerships and what type of emergency preparedness kits are best for the school district.
Clark said Townsend provided a lot of help during the grant-writing process.
Last year the district conducted a safety and security evaluation, Clark said.
“If we were to have an earthquake in our area, would we be safe? Would our campuses be safe? Would we have supplies and things that we need to take care of our students, our staff, our community,” Clark asked. “We didn’t. That was part of that survey that we did. And then here comes an opportunity.”
One of the things evaluated was the emergency operation plan within each building, he said.
“What’s working, what’s not working? We had some good things going on and we had some holes we needed to fix,” Clark said.
The district partnered with the Salem-Keizer School District and Homeland Security.
“The emergency operation plan that we rolled out this fall covers the basics — evacuation, lock down, lock out, shelter,” Clark said.
The group discussed “go kits,” backpacks filled with supplies for each classroom, building supply kits and reunification kits.
While some thought community members, students or staff could participate in putting kits together, there are some challenges with that.
People may not know the “best-fit technique,” Townsend said
“With fewer people working, you figure out what needs to go in first, in what order and in what way to get it to fit,” she said.
The purpose of the kit also is a consideration, Townsend said.
“My class and I are going to hunker down and we need to treat injuries here in place, and we need to have some emergency water capabilities and maybe we’re going to have to make a toilet in the room because we’re not going to get out of the room for a while,” Townsend said. “There’s that shelter-in-place piece, versus, I have to get my kids out, maybe I need a crow bar (for the door), something to make sure I have all my kids with me. And we’re going to go somewhere that we’re going to need a tarp in case it’s wet.”
She said they can either create a kit that covers all of that or specialize it.
Stange said it would be a good idea to have a laminated flip chart in each of the backpacks.
“I know it sounds like we all know what a lock down is,” he said “A laminated flip chart that says ‘lock down’ that they can flip to when they’re freaking out that says exactly what they have to do in that kit. That is the perfect place for it.”
What will go in the kits and how they will be assembled is part of what they will discuss at their next meeting on Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.