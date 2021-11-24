The Central School District 13J School Board extended Superintendent Jennifer Kubista’s contract another three years at their Nov. 8 meeting. The vote, however, was not unanimous.
Board member Darcy Clark was the only member to vote against the reupping package that extends Kubista’s contract through June 30, 2024.
“Although I think we need to move forward, I am not in agreeance with the retention bonus,” was the only comment Clark made publicly.
The new contract incorporates a retention bonus in years two and three at $10,000 per year which would be paid out at the end of the year, assuming superintendent stays with the school district.
The rest of the board members had nothing but praise for the job Kubista performed, especially during the pandemic.
“I think she is an incredible asset to the district,” said Jannice Link-Jobe. “Her knowledge of educational research, educational programs, educational protocols, her ability to relate to people, the way she has reached out to the community with her community chats, the way she has handled this miserable pandemic, in the most difficult situations, I have a lot of praise for her and I’m happy she’s with us.”
Her colleague Peggy Clyne agreed.
“I can’t imagine going through this pandemic with anyone else. She has shown incredible leadership. She’s respected, I respect her,” Clyne said.
Board chair Steve Love said after several executive sessions over the last couple months and exchanging some contract language and benchmark comparisons between superintendent salaries and benefits, “we are now at a point, I’m comfortable making a recommendation to the board on a few things.”
The contract, Kubista’s third extension since coming to the school district in 2017, features a raise in base salary of $144,000, up from $138,000. Lowe said this is below the average in comparison to other school districts. By comparison, according to the Oregon School Boards Association, Corvallis Superintendent Ryan Noss makes $153,444 annually, while Dallas School District Superintendent Andy Bellando makes $141,176.
“With the increase, she is incredibly underpaid,” board member Donn Wahl said succinctly.
In addition, the contract offers:
• Increase stipends for travel and technology, $4,800 and $1,500 per year.
• Fund a vacation buyback, contract includes 21 days of vacation, consistent through all three contracts, 10-day carry over and maximum accrual of 30 days and option for 10 days of vacation buy back at end of each year, exchange vacation for 10 days of salary.
While no one from the public spoke out against extending Kubista’s contract, newest board member Byron Shinkle acknowledged while she has done an outstanding job running the administration, her relationship with the public hasn’t always been smooth.
“I know the board has high expectations for the job, but I also know nobody has higher expectations for the performance of the district than you (Kubista) do. I’m really excited about moving forward on a lot of the stuff we’re talking about,” Shinkle said. “And maybe the next time around we’re going to have an awesome story to tell. It won’t be a touchy subject in the community, because all that stuff we’re doing now and in the future is going to tell that story for us.”
