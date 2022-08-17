The Central School District 13J Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Director Darcy Kirk (Zone 7) and declared a vacancy at its Aug. 8 regular board meeting.
Kirk resigned abruptly at the end of the July 12 School Board meeting. In her resignation statement she delivered via Zoom, Kirk said she felt her needs and ideas had gone unheard, has felt stifled at times, ignored, and treated poorly.
As a result of her departure, the board is accepting applications and letters of interest for the vacated position until 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
To meet minimum qualifications, the applicant must:
● Be a resident of Zone 7 for one year at the time of appointment (expected Sept. 12). Zone 7 is the portion of the district consisting of 1, that portion in Marion County, 2, that portion in Benton County, and 3, that portion of the district in Polk County outside of the cities of Monmouth and Independence, and south of the Monmouth-Falls City State Highway.
● Be a qualified voter of the district.
● Not be an employee of the district.
● Attend the board meeting and participate in the selection process.
The letter of interest must include:
● Name (as it appears on voter registration record).
● Date of birth (for voter verification).
● Home address.
● Email address.
● Telephone number.
● Reason(s) the applicant wants to serve on the board.
● Applicant’s qualifications for the position.
● Skills the applicant would bring to the board.
The letter of interest must also answer the following questions:
● Effective board members must engage in a variety of relationships, for example, with the superintendent, staff, other board members, parents, and the community. How do you perceive a board member’s relationship with each of these?
● What do you think will be the two most difficult issues facing the school district, and what would you do to address them?
● What is your definition of equity in the school district, and what would you do to improve equity in the district?
Applications may be mailed to CSD 13J c/o Emily Mentzer, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence OR 97351; hand delivered to the same address; or emailed to info@central.k12.or.us, or fill out a Google form online at https://bit.ly/3Pj70Va.
After the deadline of Aug. 31, the board of directors will review applications. Applicants will need to be at the Sept. 12 board meeting for interviews by the board. Following a vote by the board of directors, the chosen applicant will take the oath of office on Sept. 12 and sit on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.