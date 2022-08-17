CSD

The Central School District 13J Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Director Darcy Kirk (Zone 7) and declared a vacancy at its Aug. 8 regular board meeting.

Kirk resigned abruptly at the end of the July 12 School Board meeting. In her resignation statement she delivered via Zoom, Kirk said she felt her needs and ideas had gone unheard, has felt stifled at times, ignored, and treated poorly.

