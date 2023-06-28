INDEPENDENCE – A campaign for a bond to pay for upgrades at schools in Central School District 13J is scheduled to get underway in the next several months. Some parents are hoping two pressing needs – an allegedly leak-prone roof at Central High School and an annually waterlogged playground at Independence Elementary School – will be part of the plan.
The highest priority will be replacement of Monmouth Elementary School, according to the rankings on the project list. However, both the CHS roof and IES’ playground are among the top-tier tasks. They are part of the facilities improvements plan affirmed by the school board this past spring. Board members, school staff, the budget committee and a consulting firm all played a part in formulating the proposal, which is based on safety concerns and space needs.
Now an effort to pass a bond is expected to begin; CSD 13J is seeking citizen volunteers for a committee to start that process.
“We will ask the bond development committee to consider these projects, collect feedback from the community, and suggest to the school board how to move forward,” explained Emily Mentzer, communications coordinator for the school district.
The school board is expected to appoint and approve the committee at their July 10 or Aug. 7 meeting – and the first committee meetings are anticipated in August and September, Mentzer added.
The cost of all this rebuilding and refurbishment has yet to be determined, since material prices are in a near-constant state of flux.
“The district is in the process of gathering pricing for the Tier 1 projects,” Mentzer confirmed.
For years, there have been periodic complaints about the CHS roof; the playground area of IES has been called “the swamp” during winter months, when it has been cordoned off with temporary fencing after water collects there.
“All three of our elementary playgrounds have been identified as needing improvement, both in the drainage and the play equipment,” Mentzer said. “Students, families, and staff have shared that they want playgrounds that all students can play on.”
Other improvements call for Monmouth Elementary School to undergo new construction or, if that proves infeasible, to have several add-ons, such as a gymnasium. Another concept involving MES is that the school be explored as a possible kindergarten-through-eighth-grade campus. Other suggested changes would put shop-class areas back into Talmadge Middle School in a more formalized way and expand facilities for career and technical education across the schools.
Fifteen years ago, Central School District clinched passage of a $47.3 million, 30-year, general-obligation bond to pay for a reconstruction of Central High School. Five years later, the CSD Board, in a plan also endorsed by former Superintendent Buzz Brazeau, unanimously approved new boundaries for the elementary schools and closed Henry Hill Elementary School.
The school was converted into district administrative offices, and now houses several other educational programs as well, including a Polk County program of alternative education for at-risk youth through the Community Services Consortium.
When the last school-bond push occurred, in 2008, about a third of Independence’s population was estimated to be school-aged children. Now the post-middle-age demographic has ticked up – the result of new home construction in the southwest part of the city, which largely has been snapped up by incoming retirees, according to local builders.
Historically, an aging population sometimes poses a barrier to school-bond passage. However, at the Monmouth Senior Center last week, several attendees of one of the events there expressed support for a school bond. “If there is ever a time and a place for supporting a bond, it is now,” said local artist Sue Mason, noting the after-effects of the pandemic.
“These students are our future,” agreed Joyce Garrison.
