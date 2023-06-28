Bond issue

Monmouth Elementary School is a top priority to be replaced in a bond issue the Central School District is considering. 

INDEPENDENCE – A campaign for a bond to pay for upgrades at schools in Central School District 13J is scheduled to get underway in the next several months. Some parents are hoping two pressing needs – an allegedly leak-prone roof at Central High School and an annually waterlogged playground at Independence Elementary School – will be part of the plan.

The highest priority will be replacement of Monmouth Elementary School, according to the rankings on the project list. However, both the CHS roof and IES’ playground are among the top-tier tasks. They are part of the facilities improvements plan affirmed by the school board this past spring. Board members, school staff, the budget committee and a consulting firm all played a part in formulating the proposal, which is based on safety concerns and space needs.

