Although last year’s statewide test scores were down compared to the 2018-2019 school year, Central School District’s scores are on an upward trend, according to data presented to the school board Oct. 3. Brian Flannery, director of student growth, shared data comparisons from the 2018-19 school year (pre-COVID) versus the 2021-22 school year (post-COVID). Assessments data was not indicated for the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic. Flannery said state testing shows improvement but not the numbers where the district wants to be.

