Although last year’s statewide test scores were down compared to the 2018-2019 school year, Central School District’s scores are on an upward trend, according to data presented to the school board Oct. 3. Brian Flannery, director of student growth, shared data comparisons from the 2018-19 school year (pre-COVID) versus the 2021-22 school year (post-COVID). Assessments data was not indicated for the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic. Flannery said state testing shows improvement but not the numbers where the district wants to be.
The first area touched upon was language arts data.
Using Fastbridge testing, at the beginning of 2021, 23 percent of the first graders were above benchmark testing, and towards the end of 2021, the score dropped to 21 percent. The test conducted within the first five weeks of the school year shows that 29 percent of the students are above the benchmark threshold.
Second grade showed comparable results, third grade showed “massive” improvement, with 50 percent of the students over the benchmark threshold, and grades four and five shared identical results.
“One of the things that I want to point out is there was an intensive focus on reading because of some of the missed instruction and so school staff worked really hard on intensive intervention program where folks were working and families did some after schoolwork, and summer work as well,” Julie Heilman, executive director of teaching and learning, said.
The younger grade showed a downward trend for the subject of math in grades kindergarten through second. Then in third grade, the trends start to move upward.
Superintendent Jennifer Kubista put a celebratory spin on the results.
“This data shows us that what we did last year in reading and what we have continued to do with students and our staff is working. Again, it is a celebration point. Because again, that summer slide when you look at reading did not occur,” said Kubista. “So, I am pausing as the superintendent to celebrate the work of our kids and our students. To celebrate the work of our staff and to celebrate the work of our family because we could not do this without them either.
“I know we still have a great amount of work to do,” Kubista added. “I say this doesn’t mean that I think everything is glorious and that we don’t need to continue to improve. We do, but this is a significant point for what we have been through in the last two years of the success and what our students are doing, our staff, and our families.”
Data also showed that so far in the school year, 69% of students are continuously showing up to school with less than 10% of missed school days, where 31% of students have missed 10% of days since the beginning of the 2022 school year.
Although these numbers may seem low, the trend is moving toward things returning to normal after COVID.
“We are doing quite a bit better this year than we did at the beginning of last year. There is obviously room for growth, but we are still seeing impact of students sicker than years before COVID, this is really promising to see at the beginning of the year,” said Flannery.
