Central School District announced its finalists for principal at Ash Creek Elementary School and at Central High School. The finalists will be visiting the CSD communities this week. Both buildings will host an opportunity for the community to meet the candidates.
The candidates for the new CHS principal are Roseanna Larson and Nate Muñoz. A community meet and greet is 5-6 p.m. on May 3, at the high school alumni gym. Spanish interpreters will be available.
Larson is an assistant principal at CHS and has more than 16 years’ experience in educational leadership. Before moving into administration, Larson taught English and Power Peers at CHS while also teaching for Western Oregon University’s MAT program. Larson said she is passionate about serving students, staff, families and the community. Developing strong relationships is the foundation of everything she does, both professionally and personally. Larson said she has a strong commitment to equity and a dedication to building sustainable systems and teams to support student growth and achievement. Larson enjoys spending time with her family, camping, reading and traveling.
Muñoz describes himself as a family man. Having grown up in Idaho, he says his mom is his hero, and his family is everything to him. Muñoz puts a high premium on developing a positive climate culture and believes in the power of relationships. He said he has always had great concern for his teammates, families and students. He values honesty and integrity in all his relationships and decision making. Muñoz just finished his 13th year in education and his 5th year as a high school administrator. He has been a head principal at two high schools in Oregon - South Albany High School and Clackamas High School. He taught language arts, was the leadership teacher and a basketball coach at Redmond High School prior to becoming an administrator.
The candidates for the new ACES principals are Jenneca Crocker, Rosa Díaz-Avery and Jessie Padilla. A community meet and greet is 5-6 p.m. May 4 at the Ash Creek Elementary School library. Spanish interpreters will be available.
Crocker is from Philomath. She is currently principal of Otto Petersen Elementary in Scappoose, and previously served as the K-5 principal of Luckiamute Valley Charter Schools in Dallas. Crocker has kindergarten to second-grade teaching experience in Dallas, Sutherlin and Eugene. In addition to her education experiences, she served in the United States Army for six years as a commissioned officer, assuming command of a logistics and movement control team. She lives with her family in McMinnville, and enjoys outdoor recreation, playing music, basketball, and spending time with loved ones.
Díaz-Avery is a bilingual and bicultural educator with 22 years' experience. She grew up in Southern California and moved to Monmouth in 2015, where she accepted the position of Assistant Principal of Talmadge Middle School. There, she established a comprehensive reading intervention program. Díaz-Avery manages student discipline using restorative justice practices. She began her career as a paraprofessional working with elementary and middle school students who read below grade level. She has a Bachelor’s in English Language and Literature from the University of Southern California (USC) with minors in Spanish and Education. She has two master's degrees, one in Education from USC and the second from Concordia University Irvine in Educational Administration. Díaz-Avery lives in Monmouth with her family. She enjoys spending free time with her family, training for marathons (she has completed 15) and singing karaoke.
Padilla has been an elementary educator for 10 years, nine at ACES. She is currently ACES's behavior specialist. After obtaining her undergraduate degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education from WOU, she taught for a year in Salem-Keizer before returning to set down roots as an Ash Creek Eagle. Padilla holds a Master of Science in Education from WOU, with an Elementary Mathematics Instructional Leadership Specialization, and completed her ESOL and bilingual endorsements through a study abroad experience in Argentina. Originally from Massachusetts, she moved to Monmouth in 2001 to begin her family. During her free time, she enjoys walking their Saint Bernards through the neighborhoods of Monmouth and Independence.
After final interviews this week, the administration hopes to announce selections next week.
