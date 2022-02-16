Itemizer-Observer
A Central School District board meeting was held on Feb. 7. Of note, the meeting covered the district’s COVID-19 update, graduation rates at Central High School, nutritional funds for the 2021-22 school year, and the district’s attendance data.
Superintendent Jennifer Kubista started the meeting by reading a press release from the Oregon Health Authority that states school mask mandates will be lifted on March 31. According to the release, COVID-19 hospitalizations are projected to fall below pre-omicron levels by the end of March. If the state stays on this current trajectory, by no later than March 31, OHA plans to lift the mask requirement from the statewide indoor mask rule. However, masks will stay on students until March 31. Indoor mask rules will then be up to district leaders, charter schools, private schools, and local public health authorities.
In the last five weeks, since returning from winter break, student COVID-19 quarantine cases (both positive cases and close contact cases) in the district have increased from 111 the first week back to a high of 202 in the third week back.
Quarantine cases are now on the way back down – with 66 quarantine cases in the fifth week back. During January, quarantine cases among staff also saw an increase with 92 total quarantine cases (positive cases and close contact).
“All of our layered protocols, including wearing masks, increased ventilation, vaccines and boosters, physical distancing, test to stay, stay at home when sick, and maintaining healthy hand hygiene, coupled with hard work of our staff at all levels, has been a huge part of why Central School District has been able to keep our buildings open and students learning in person,” said Jason Clark, district program planning and project management director.
According to Clark, most of the district’s positive cases are self-reported. However, the district does offer to test for COVID-19. Teachers and health professionals at the district’s schools provide screening for ensuring children are healthy enough to be at school. Once a student is identified as possibly sick, their temperature is checked, and their parents are contacted if they are deemed unwell.
“The idea is that if you recognize symptoms at home, please don’t send those students to school – because a call will be made, and we’ll ask you to pick them up – and we do not like making those calls,” Clark said.
Graduation rates
At Central High School, graduation rates have increased in the 2020-21 school year. The school sits at a total graduation rate of 85%, four points above the state average. For 2019-20, CHS was at 84% total graduation rate.
According to the data, girls are outpacing the boys in their graduation rate. For males at CHS, the graduation rate was 80%, and females 93%.
“Across our state, our males are an area of focus for us,” said CHS Principal Donna Servignat. “That is an area of concern as we look not only at the rate by which our boys are graduating high school but also if you look at some of our clubs and leadership participation rates in our building, our females outpace our males in a lot of those categories. We are trying to look at how we engage our boys in school differently.”
According to Servignat, keeping students on track to graduate starts with a firm foundation in their first year of high school. If they don’t get the six credits needed in their first year, students will feel overwhelmed and incapable of keeping up. CHS has a 9th on Track Team that closely monitors their first-year students to keep them from falling behind.
“Students who start to get the idea they are not capable will start to withdraw from school. So, we’re really doing a lot of work to make sure we’re building the skills that students need,” Servignat said.
Nutrition services
Alex Singer, CSD Nutrition Services manager, touched on CSD’s food funding. As of Dec. 31, CSD’s Nutrition Services is coming close to exceeding their appropriated funds. According to Singer, although Nutrition Services is not expected to dip very far into the general fund, if at all, they are asking for supplemental funds as a precaution. This is mainly due, Singer said, to additional staffing needed to provide food for the expanded food program throughout the summer and the rising cost of food and supplies.
Since students are back in CSD buildings this year, meal counts are up 13% from the 2020-21 school year, increasing revenue for the district’s nutritional program.
“Our staff has really been maintaining positivity in moving forward and enjoying serving the students,” Singer said. “In the first week of January, we crossed the 750,000 meals served since the beginning of COVID – which was a fun number to hit. We are hoping to continue feeding and moving forward with that.”
Chronic absenteeism
Speaking on the district’s attendance analysis for the first half of the 2021-22 school year (Sept. 1 through Jan. 1), was director of student growth and achievement, Brian Flannery.
According to the data, which only includes in-person students who were enrolled and attended at least one school day this year, 42% were chronically absent. Chronically absent is a term for students who have missed 10% or more of the days they were enrolled. Conversely, 58% of the same pool of students regularly attended classes (90% or more of the days they were enrolled).
“Last year, this year, and even the year before, attendance has been very tough to calculate and track; we are, however, roughly 4-5% below where we were last year – for the end of the year,” said Flannery. “We still have time to improve.”
According to Flannery, the data shows that if the district could add two more days of attendance for students at the 88-90% attendance rate, the percentage of regular attendance would go up 11 points.
“You can do quite a bit in half a year as far as boosting that up,” Flannery said. “As you know, for every day that students are attending, that does mean more funding to support them. So, you have two resources happening for them there, there is more funding to support the students, but there is also more time to engage them in learning and to engage them in interventions.”
