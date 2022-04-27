Independence, OREGON — Central School District 13J announced a change in some leadership roles for the 2022-23 school year.
Liisa Zeimantz Pappin, who has served more than 30 years in the district’s Human Resources Department is retiring as of June 30. Brian Flannery will become an executive director overseeing assessment, data systems, evaluations and human resources. Central High School Donna Servignat and Ash Creek Elementary School Principal Ashley Wildfang will join the Teaching and Learning Team at the district office. Flannery’s former position of director of student growth and achievement will be consolidated with other open positions at the district office to fit into two positions - elementary director and secondary director, which will be filled by Wildfang and Servignat. Superintendent Jennifer Kubista explained this district shift will not increase its allocated dollars. Rather, it is reallocating resources from unfilled open positions at the district office.
“The expertise that Ashley and Donna bring from their years of experience as building administrators will help guide the district toward our strategic goals of student growth and achievement, and staff leadership and continuous improvement,” Kubista said.
Both principal positions at Ash Creek and Central were posted on April 1. The district expects to hire new building leaders to start July 1.
Kubista said these shifts will help the district continue to address the learning loss of their students as the district recovers from the pandemic. The district is in the process of adopting English Language Arts curriculum at the K-5 level, which will bring with it additional professional development for all staff. The district will begin other curriculum adoption processes for grades 6-8 and potentially 9-12 next year and in the years ahead.
The district will continue its work implementing impactful data and assessment systems, and the use of evidence-based practices with a focus on student academic, behavior, and social-emotional progress, Kubista said. This includes continued implementation of interventions to support our core programming.
“Having the elementary and secondary directors as part of the Teaching and Learning Team will strengthen the district’s efforts in horizontal (grade level) alignment, as well as vertical (K-12) alignment,” Kubista said.
