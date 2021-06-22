Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District announced this week the hiring of new assistant principals at four of its school buildings. The new APs will start for the 2021-22 school year.

ACES welcomes Kristina Sheppard

Kristina Sheppard has worked with the Central School District as a program assistant in the Student Services Department in the district office since 2017. She holds an administrative license, has an endorsement in special education and is also a licensed speech and language pathologist.

“Kristina has a wealth of knowledge around developing systems to better support the academic, emotional and social growth of all students. Kristina is student centered, equity focused and highly collaborative,” Ash Creek Elementary Principal Ashley Wildfang said. “We can’t wait for her to join our team as we continue to improve and grow together.”

Tami Johnson joins IES

Tami Johnson will be the assistant principal at Independence Elementary School. She joins the Central School District from the Lincoln County School District. She has experience as a behavior intervention teacher on special assignment (TOSA), Federal Programs TOSA, classroom teacher and Title I specialist. Johnson is conversant in Spanish, which will be a real asset to IES.

“We are very excited to have Tami join our IES community,” Principal Nicole Smith said. “Her skill set and experience will contribute to the important work taking place at IES. She has experience in positive behavior support, and expertise in reading and English language development. In getting to know Tami, it is evident that she is student-centered. She loves interacting with students and families while supporting their social, emotional and academic success.”

MES names Jason Vlcek AP

Jason Vlcek, the new assistant principal at Monmouth Elementary, has a career in education that has spanned 22 years across three states and service overseas in the Peace Corps. For the last seven years, he has taught third grade at MES.

“Jason is dedicated to the growth of all students at MES, dedicated to the community and families, and deeply understands effective teaching practices,” Principal Kim Seidel said. “He knows our strengths and challenges, and is determined to continue the great work we have already started.”

CHS adds Antonio Mercado

Antonio Mercado will be joining the administrative team at Central High School as assistant principal. Mercado is in his 11th year as an educator, having spent those years teaching social studies at the middle and high school levels. He has taught dual language and AP courses, while coaching and mentoring many. Mercado’s drive and passion for building positive relationships with students and their families is his primary focus.

“Seeds won’t grow if the soil is not prepared,” Mercado said. “I look forward to working with the Central community to create an environment where all of our seeds (students) can grow and achieve.”

Mercado comes to Central from North Salem High School, where he has been their Activities Director (ASB/Leadership) as well as the girls golf head coach, and assistant varsity basketball coach. He earned his master’s in teaching from Willamette University and his bachelor’s in social science from Portland State University.

“As we continue to build systems to support students and staff, we are excited to bring to our team these four new assistant principals to CSD 13J,” Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said. “They come with the knowledge and expertise to support the whole child and whole educators.”