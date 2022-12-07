Ash Creek book

Ben Gorman holds the book "Where the Fish Live and Breathe" during a talk on Saturday after the Santa Train.

 By Anne Scheck

Trammart News Service

About 100 pages of text authored by Central High School students was presented as a polished anthology this past weekend by CHS teacher Ben Gorman. Gorman explained the book “Where the Fish Live and Breathe” was the culmination of a joint effort among the youth, the Ash Creek Water Control District, the Luckiamute Watershed Council and mother nature.

