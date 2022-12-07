About 100 pages of text authored by Central High School students was presented as a polished anthology this past weekend by CHS teacher Ben Gorman. Gorman explained the book “Where the Fish Live and Breathe” was the culmination of a joint effort among the youth, the Ash Creek Water Control District, the Luckiamute Watershed Council and mother nature.
With a grant from the water control district and assisted by the expertise of the LWC, these young authors compiled prose and poetry about Ash Creek, which they visited multiple times in penning their contributions.
“I stood in the creek,” wrote Taku Talmadge in her poem “United We Flow.” All the while, “water continued to flow on. With or without me.”
In her essay, “Midnight Music,” Kathryn Butler references the night sounds by the creek, “these midnight carols bring the dark alive.”
The book was feted at Spirotopia, near Adair Village, this past Saturday. Gorman explained that it was produced by Central’s creative writing classes and the school’s creative writing club. The students themselves made the selections for it, put it together, solicitied the blurb writers – ranging from school administrators to the Independence mayor – and saw it through to publication. The cover, which Gorman designed, shows a beautiful section of Ash Creek that, like the book itself, makes anyone seeing it want to dive in.
