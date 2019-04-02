INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — Central School District staff has been working to collect late school lunch payments.

“The food balance budget is taking a hit from lunch accounts that have been going past due,” said Cec Koontz, director of finance and operations said at Monday’s CSD board meeting.

She said extra staff has come in to make phone calls in addition to the normal notices that go out.

The district’s current tracking software does not allow parents to check balances online, she said, so they are looking for new software.

Negative balances are spread between all of the schools, but about 60 percent are delinquent by less than $20.

Koontz cited a report Alex Singer, director of food services, prepared for the board which shows a negative balance of $78,620.10.

Of that, $11,796.29 is for inactive accounts — families that have left the district.

Those accounts are the current focus, Koontz said.

“It is a considerable amount of dollars,” she said. “The federally funded school lunch program cannot write off bad debt. That has to be done out of the general fund so we have to make them whole.”

Districts all over the state are having a similar problem, she said.

“Other districts have gone to going out for collections agencies on persistent past due accounts,” Koontz said. “We’re not even considering that at all.”

The number of students who receive free and reduced lunches is going down.

“That’s partially because of folks not being willing to do the paperwork,” Koontz said.

Families can enroll at any time of the year.

“We’ve talked in the past about a community eligibility program,” Koontz said. “The only school that would qualify for that is (Independence Elementary School), but even running those numbers that would still cause a loss to the program of overall funding.”

The CEP gives eligible sponsors and schools with high percentages of low-income children the option to offer school meals at no charge.

Oregon law requires schools to feed students the standard lunch regardless of whether they are able to pay.

“We always want to feed kids, but we used to offer an alternative meal,” Koontz said. “We could offer a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as an alternative. That has changed so we offer them a full meal.”

School districts can no longer send notes home with kids to let parents know about account balances, she added.

“I think you’re going to see more legislation start to come forward,” said Jennifer Kubista, superintendent. “I think you’re starting to see the conversation across the state. There are some school districts that are hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. I think it’s something we need to continue to pay attention to, and obviously it’s going to be a big part of our budgeting this year.”