INDEPENDENCE -- The Central School District announced it will cancel school on May 8 to allow teachers to join the “Day of Action” to encourage lawmakers to provide more money for education at the State Capitol.

Here’s the district’s announcement:

The Oregon Education Association has called for teachers to make May 8 a “Day of Action” to advocate for increased state investment in public education. The teachers union in Central and in several other Oregon school districts are planning a one-day walkout on May 8.

The district has determined that teacher absences and substitute shortages will exceed our ability to provide safe and adequate supervision and supports for our students, and we must cancel the school day on May 8​th​. As a result, May 8 will become a non-school day for students and an unpaid day for teachers. The District will not be rescheduling this student day for a later time. Make-up snow days have already extended the school year​ ​beyond what was expected and many families have already changed summer plans due to those added days.

Central School District 13j shares the goal of improving school funding in Oregon to provide increased health and safety services, well-rounded education, more learning time, and smaller class sizes. However, the district does not endorse or condone an activity that disrupts the student learning environment. The decision to cancel school for students on May 8 was not the District’s preferred course of action, however the District was left with no viable alternative given the Association’s planned work stoppage on that day.

We know this change will be challenging for our families, and we are sorry for the inconvenience. We hope knowing about the school closure in advance will help families plan for childcare and other arrangements.

The Central School District 13j developed plans for May 8 include:

● Free school breakfast and lunch will be provided at each of the five school sites for all students. The times will be: o Breakfast: 7:30am to 8:15am o Lunch: 11am to 12:30pm

● Student transportation services will continue for non-Central programs that are open on this day.

● Athletic & Activity contests/events will continue as planned (excluding practices)

● Scheduled Advanced Placement (AP) exams will continue as planned. ● Scheduled, pre-planned field trips will continue as planned.

● We are also encouraging local organizations to offer childcare services on May 8 as they do on regularly schedule non-student contact days.

The needs for our students are at the forefront in considering these decisions. We thank our community for their flexibility with this mid-year change to the calendar.