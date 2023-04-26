The 58th Annual Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce Awards were back in person April 13 honoring the top volunteers and contributors within the community. This year’s venue of Independence Cinema was the perfect setting for the chamber’s big gala theme “It’s Showtime.”
Unfortunately, the evening’s biggest winner, for whom the MICC created a new Lifetime Achievement Award, was unable to attend.
Executive Director Nicki Marazzani said when going through all possible recipients, “there was no one who came to mind first other than Rep. Paul Evans.”
Evans was unable to attend due to his presence needed to complete a forum for votes on both the Ways and Means and Transportation committees.
“A member of (Monmouth) since he was born, he has done great things for both Monmouth and Independence for years and years,” Marazzani said to the audience.
Evans told the Itemizer-Observer afterwards that he was “stunned” to learn the MICC had made him their first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“It’s bittersweet. I wish I could have said thank you,” Evans said.
A state representative since 2015, Evans has been politically active since 1998, as a member at some time of the City Council, school board and even mayor.
His service to the community didn’t begin there. Between 1992 and ‘97, Evans served out the first four years of active duty and National Guard. Then through 2013, he served a “mishmash” of active duty and guard time, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Evans attributes his commitment to community service to a combination of gratitude and expectation.
“In my family, my dad and mom were longtime community servants. Dad retired from volunteer fire department after 28 years and retired as department chief,” Evans said. “Mom had all kinds of activities, school board and church. They taught me to live ‘faith through service,’ don’t preach. Rather, show charity through committing service. I just always felt it was something I needed to do.”
Evans said that while he appreciated the award very much, he also looks at it as a symbol that much more is still expected.
“My job is to move the community forward, and to help be a steward as our community continues to grow, keeping it an inclusive, welcoming community that you still feel safe within to achieve your dreams,” Evans said. “The award is an important reflection of work well done, but it’s work that needs to continue. I’m grateful to receive, I’m sure it won’t be the last. I just hope to be a good steward of that recognition.” The other recipients accepted their award in person while giving thanks during a video presentation.
Monmouth Senior Community Center Executive Director Barbara Cronin accepted the Business/Non-Profit Legacy Award. She said the MSCC opened its doors in 1987 and has been serving older adults and community members in this area and beyond since that time.
“I’d also like to honor Sue Teal in accepting this award,” Cronin said. “Sue was the director of the MSCC for 28 years prior to her retirement. And during that time, she served this community with dedication, and love. I’m extremely honored to have stepped into her shoes in 2017 and continue the work of caring for our community’s older adults and other community members through intergenerational programming, and making this place a warm, welcoming, safe environment for social connections.”
While receiving the Distinguished Service Award, Monmouth Police Chief Robert Mason actually read a prepared statement to ensure he wouldn’t get the words wrong while expressing his thanks.
“I’ve been blessed with a wonderful wife, family, circle of friends and mentors that have supported me throughout my career,” Mason said. “Without that support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. When I started in this career over 31 years ago, I had no idea the heights it would take me. And while being in law enforcement can be a thankless job, being in a community that supports your work has helped make it all worth it. It has been an honor serving in this community and I look forward to serving in whatever way I can in the future.”
Sabra Jewell, Monmouth Communications Coordinator who introduced each award recipient in the intro video, had to extoll most of the virtues of the Youth Community Member of the Year award winner. As Central High School student Ozzie Stephens was humbled to few words.
“Ozzie is involved in jazz band, theater and choir and is known for service to others,” Jewell said. “Ozzie is known to step out and stand up for anyone who needs help. She raises money for organizations that help give presents to houseless children, and because of her passion, compassion, humanity, you are our Youth Community Member of the Year.”
“Thank you so much. I did not expect this,” Stephens said in the video (she was unable to attend the ceremony due to competing in a choir event). “I just want to thank the community for raising me for how I am.”
Vidal Pena was recognized as the Community Member of the Year for his involvement as a Board Member for the Central School District, Hop & Heritage Festival organizer, coach for Panther Wrestling, and member of Arts Integrated Ministry and much more.
“This amazing community, I’m just honored to be even selected as a nominee with the other people,” Pena said. “I love Monmouth/Independence, I grew up here and my son’s growing up here. My fiancé moved here. I plan to be here for a long time.”
Other awards presented were:
Innovative Non-Profit of the Year – Ella Curran Food Bank
New Business of the Year – Golden Hop Saloon, Eric and Heather Chase
Business of the Year – Independence Grocery Outlet, Dave and Cherry Moran
Educator of the Year – Dr. Mark Henkels, WOU Politics, Police & Administration Department
Educational Support Staff – Vanessa Rangel, Talmadge Middle School
Organization of the Year – The Gate Youth Assocation, Ben Bobeda, executive director, Board member Chris Robertson
