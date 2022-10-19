Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce presents a Small Business Showcase and Fashion Show Nov. 4. Taking place at 939 Main St. in Dallas, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the fashion show starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for VIP seating and $10 for reserved seating. All proceeds to benefit the Sable House. Participating vendors include Bling with Coco, The Studio for Photographers, Beal Gift Shop, CASA Giving Tree, Henry and Me Botique, Main Street Emporium, Photo Point Photography, The Girlfriends Place, Two Wolves Taproom, Bel Salone and more to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.