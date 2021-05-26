Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — When Executive Director Kathleen Mason wanted to update the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s logo, she reached out to the creative minds at Western Oregon University.

So pleased was she with the results, Mason again reached out them for a larger project to transform the blank walls within the chamber office into a tribute to the community.

The labor of that project came to fruition when the student artwork was hung last Friday, with 13 original pieces of tourism poster art.

Jen Bracy, WOU Professor of Art and Design, and students from her Advanced Topics in Graphic Design were excited to take on Mason’s challenge.

“It’s hard for me as a graphic design professor to justify a painted mural project in more traditional sense,” Bracy said. “I thought what if we did something more graphic design-y? Tourism posters are a great way to promote the area. They’re a good design challenge.”

She and Mason first collaborated on redesigning the chamber’s logo last winter. Mason said the old chamber logo with its quill representing WOU and half a wheel standing for pioneers, was too old looking when she came into the position two years ago.

“I immediately hated it. I know it had historical significance, but I had worked with other history places. We needed to make it relevant,” Mason said. “Jen got her students involved in real world experience. The new logo is vibrant, colorful, forward looking. It reminds people of lot of different elements of Polk County, Monmouth and Independence.”

When Bracy asked what else could her students do, Mason quickly had her next project in mind.

“I told her what we needed, we moved into this suite, with all blank walls. I used to own an art gallery and I hate blank walls,” Mason said. “I stepped back a little bit and thought, wow, they’re going to create something that’s unique and marvelous.”

Bracy said she always tries to give her “graphics di” students real world problems and opportunities to meet with community partners whenever possible in a number of collaborations. That’s when they decided tourism posters were the perfect outlet for an organization that encourages visitors to the region.

First, they established themes - outdoors, history/heritage, landmarks and commerce/agriculture. Next the students collaborated with one another so there would be no duplications, yet would still match as a whole, creating a harmony as they were hung together.

“The easiest way is through color. They’re pretty ecletic and are still not totally matching,” Bracy said.

She explained that tourism posters allow people to think beyond a certain image. Bracy then took the project an extra step between design and art by putting the posters on canvas and arranging them in a coherent and eye-catching layout.

Senior Kaity Paul, who is pursuing an art and design degree and helped redesign the chamber logo, was given the theme education.

“I liked how some tourism posters are maps of a certain place, so I did a map of Western’s campus and highlighted some buildings that were important,” Paul said. Her poster became the focal point for the layout. “I thought it was fun. I think it was hard to match colors and match other people’s themes. But it was a fun challenge. Doing your own thing, yet not doing your own thing.”

Junior Jenaya Stevenson, an art design major with dance minor, was excited to take on the theme landmarks. She featured the giant sequoia, which stood out when she first toured the WOU campus. She was happy to be given a project that went beyond a personal keepsake.

“I feel a lot of the work I’ve been doing hasn’t been tangible, or seen by a lot of people, actually giving something to the community that’s going to last,” Stevenson said. “It’s a representation of my schoolwork and my ethic, and just working with classmates is just a really awesome opportunity to do.”

Mason said drawing from their own extensive art backgrounds, chamber board members Adry Clark and Roxanne Beltz also contributed constructive, professional comments and suggestions during Bracy’s class.

Beltz, who is also on the Monmouth City Council and has a background in graphic design, said when she found out about the collaboration between Mason and Bracy, she had to be a part of it.

“The process I’ve gone through, attended zoom classes with them, students asked all kinds of questions about Monmouth, Independence, what we wanted to see, colors and theme, style,” Beltz said. “I can see a lot of them went with green and blue from the logo. They picked that up with this, which is good to do as a designer to see what are people using? What is the theme? They did a great job.”

In addition to Paul and Stevenson, the installation was completed by fellow students Jessica Bailey, Carla Oberst, Josephine Lin and Marita Nash. The mini art gallery is on display at the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 355 Pacific Ave. N., Suite B, in Monmouth. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.