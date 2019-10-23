DALLAS — The Dallas Area Visitors Center and the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce are relocating temporarily to new offices before the end of the year as they look for new permanent locations for their respective organizations.

JD Shinn, CEO of the chamber and visitors center, Brian Latta, Dallas city manager, and Rita Grady, president of the Dallas Downtown Association, sent out a joint news release on Oct. 18.

The visitors center office will be located temporarily in the Willamette Valley Fiber building at 988 SE Jefferson St. in Dallas effective Nov. 1.

Shelly Jones, the Visitors Center marketing director, will hold office hours daily at this location to greet tourists and new residents looking for information about our Dallas area.

For more information about the Dallas Area Visitors Center, visit exploredallasoregon.org or info@dallasoregon.org.

The Chamber of Commerce office will be relocating effective Dec. 1.

The location has not yet been determined, but it will be in Dallas and accessible to all members.

Shinn will hold regular office hours, yet to be determined, from the new location through Dec. 31.

According to the news release, chamber membership has increased by 35 percent over the last three years. The board of directors is planning an increased push for memberships, which is the primary source of revenue for chambers of commerce.

Several organizations, such as the Dallas Downtown Association and Polk Community Development Corporation, as well as the city of Dallas, are supporting the respective boards of director’s 2020 transitional plan, according to the news release.