POLK COUNTY — When the calendar rolls over to 2021, changes are expected at regional food banks and pantries thanks to a collaboration between the county and the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Nursing, in Monmouth.

Brent DeMoe, Polk County Director of Family & Community Outreach, told the Polk County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 22 meeting of the efforts of the school’s nursing students to help improve county resident’s food insecurities.

“Every now and again, a group of students works with me specifically on a project in the county,” DeMoe said, pointing to prior projects that introduced warming centers. “Recently, we heard a lot that because of COVID, there’s a lot of food insecurity in the county, so this group of students took on a project to ascertain how big a need there is especially regarding emergency food pantries and food banks.”

Nursing student Katie Helyer told commissioners the team of six students conducted background research through the 2019 Marion Polk Community Health Assessment and conducted a virtual assessment of the community in 2020.

Helyer said they found from the data that 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 5 children are food insecure. In addition, they found 18% of Polk County children have expressed feeling like they didn’t have enough to eat at some point.

“When asked about county resources, we found they were difficult to locate and often contained confusing or outdated information. This showed us the residents are likely to have difficulty finding resources. From this, we identified a need for increased awareness and access of resources,” Helyer explained.

From their resesarch, the nursing students found four major barriers to residents accessing food in Polk County:

Food bank hours of operation

Clients being unaware of food bank location

Food bank only allowing access to food once a month

Lack of transportation

Helyer said a majority expressed they would “absolutely use a food box delivery service as a preference for evening hours access.” In addition, 70% expressed a desire for food bank or food pantries to be open on a Saturday.

“The results of the survey prompted several positive changes within the community to increase access to food,” Helyer said. “The Dallas Food Bank, who is an established Marion Polk Food Share partner, will be expanding their regular hours of operation to include weekday afternoon hours as well as a time slot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to every Saturday. The changes set to begin in January.”

She added that the food pantry at the Dallas Resource Center has officially been established as a satellite site for the Dallas Food Bank which will allow the Resource Center to coordinate services using an online distributer called Link to Feed. This collaboration allows the Dallas Resource Center Food Pantry to receive more donations from the Marion Polk Food Share including more perishable foods, such as produce, milk, eggs and cheese.

Starting Jan. 1, the food pantry will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

“Having that additional 5 to 6 p.m, time will allow working families and individuals to access food resources after their typical work hours,” Helyer said. “From our research it was determined Polk County residents would benefit from an increased food availability with additional volunteers, extended hours of operations, communication between food banks and agencies, use of food delivery services and more accessible marketing of available resources.”

DeMoe praised the students’ efforts and the resulting changes.

“The Dallas Food Bank, since I’ve been here, has never been open on a Saturday. When they saw this data and saw how many people can’t get there during the week, they needed evening and weekend access,” DeMoe said. “If that was the only thing that happened, it would be pretty amazing.”