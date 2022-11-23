Saturday, at the end-of-the-year meeting of the Monmouth-Independence Community Foundation, outgoing president Vern Wells (right) helmed his last meeting. He relinquishes the job after eight years as the head of MICF, which supports educational programming, students and schools in Central District 13J. The meeting, the final one of 2022, also marked the 22-year anniversary for the foundation. Forrest Bell (left), a former superintendent for the district, served in that role during his time on the board in the early years of MICF, before becoming a regular board member. The session, which was a board retreat, was held in Hawk Hall at the Henry Hill Building in Independence, a return to MICF’s pre-pandemic meeting place.
